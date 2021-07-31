NATIONAL

Shehbaz demands probe into LNG purchase

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has demanded a probe into the reports that the government purchased the most expensive liquefied natural gas (LNG) in Pakistan’s history.

The PML-N president, who is also the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, while quoting an international media report about Pakistan’s LNG purchase said on Saturday that it validates the opposition’s claim of alleged embezzlement in the procurement of the LNG.

The revelation has proved that the government is constantly “misrepresenting the nation”. Shehbaz said that PML-N was buying LNG for $8 while the PTI-led government is buying for $15 dollars per metric million British thermal unit (MMBTU).

“The government is paying an additional $22.5 million on the import of one LNG ship,” Shehbaz stated in a statement, adding that an additional $95 million will have to be paid for the import of four LNG ships.

He said the public will have to pay $15 per MMBTU of LNG this month, which is an injustice. He alleged that cheap LNG deals were available during the Covid-19 crisis but the PTI government deliberately delayed it despite being reminded by PML-N that cheap LNG could be purchased during the Covid-19 crisis.

In September 2021, he maintained, the government will pay $387 million for importing 11 LNG ships. He said that Trafigura – one of the world’s largest independent LNG traders – had offered cheap LNG in writing but it was not accepted by the PTI government.

“A cheaper LNG deal would have saved Pakistan 35.2 million dollars per ship,” Shehbaz said, adding if the contract for cheap LNG had been signed, the country would have imported 12 cargoes by now and saved a total of $422.4 million.

Moreover, the opposition leader said that the PTI government could order at least 14 cargoes but was deliberately importing less and due to this strategy, expensive electricity was being generated from the furnace oil. To add insult to injury, he said, that is why gas is not available in the country for the CNG sector as well as the industry.

“If our proposal had been accepted, there would not have been a gas and electricity crisis in the country today and the nation would have got cheaper gas,” Shehbaz said. “This is not incompetence but the result of the desire to make money which should be investigated,” he demanded.

Referring to multiple cases registered against PML-N leaders in connection with the LNG scandal, he said, cheap LNG buyers are facing jails and lawsuits while no one is holding accountable the world’s most expensive LNG buyers.

In addition, he said, long-term LNG purchase agreements are signed around the world but the PTI has adopted the method of spot purchase, which no other country in the world adopts.

Responsibility should be fixed and they should be held accountable on grounds of robbing the country and the nation, Shehbaz said.

