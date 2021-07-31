Punjab to suspend mobile phone services on Ashura

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Saturday said mobile phone services would remain suspended on the 9th and 10th of Muharram for security reasons in specified areas of all the cities across the province.

While it did not confirm exact timings, the cellular services — particularly in areas through which processions pass — are expected to remain suspended from morning till 6:00 pm on both days.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting of the officials of the provincial government.

Meanwhile, the Home Department has sought a list of major cities from the office of Inspector General of Police for this purpose.

Apart from that, it has also asked for the list of those districts in the province which are vulnerable to sectarian violence.

The provincial government has decided that in Lahore, mobile phone services will remain jammed on the routes of Muharram processions only, and not in other areas.

The districts where there will be suspension of these services are Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Jhang, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Attock, Dera Ghazi Khan and other large districts.

For the past few years, the authorities concerned have been suspending cellular services in the specific areas where Muharram processions are usually held, without disrupting the mobile phone services in other parts of the city.