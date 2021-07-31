Karachi enters lockdown amid surge in Delta infections

KARACHI: The Pakistan Peoples Party government Saturday imposed a week-long lockdown on Karachi and parts of Sindh after a spread of highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus forced the province to shift course.

The lockdown began this morning and is set to last until August 8, despite opposition from the federal government and the local business community.

On Friday, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry while pointing out the Supreme Court had ruled that the provinces could not take unilateral decisions in matters concerning the health crisis said the Province would not be allowed to impose a complete lockdown as the Centre’s policy on controlling the spread of Covid-19 was crystal clear.

The decision was reached a day after the federal government announced a ban on staff entering public offices, schools, restaurants, transport, shopping malls and air travel without vaccination certificates, despite only 2.7 percent of the population having had the full two shots of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Announcing the decision, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said a sudden rise in virus cases has flooded hospitals in Karachi. The new surge appears linked to many of the crowd-attracting activities earlier this month during the holiday of Eidul Adha.

The province is closing all markets, except for pharmacies, bakeries, gas stations and grocery stores, which still must close by 6:00 pm. All transport between cities is halted and public busses are not operating. Private cars and taxis are limited to two people.

Ongoing examinations at schools and universities are also postponed until after the lockdown.

Health facilities including vaccination centres will remain open, it said, adding that government offices will be closed during the week.

“I know, people will not be comfortable with lockdown, but it is inevitable we have to bring the numbers down,” Shah told a press conference.

The Delta variant, which has been classified by the World Health Organisation as among the four Covid-19 variants of concern due to evidence that they spread more easily, likely caused the latest outbreak.

The highly contagious mutation is surging through Asia, with record numbers of infections in Australia and South Korea, prompting some countries to tighten curbs and others to hasten vaccination.

According to Aga Khan University Hospital, there is almost 100 percent prevalence of the Delta mutation in the metropolis, Shah said.

Shah said that Karachi was seeing 20 percent cases for the past few weeks, but following the Eidul Adha holiday, the virus also spread in rural areas, with numbers have gone up to 6 percent from 2 percent, as people visited hometowns.

Earlier in the month, health experts had warned that the Eidul Adha holiday and elections in Azad Kashmir, both held in the month, could prove to be super spreader events.

Nationwide, Pakistan on Saturday reported 65 deaths and 4,950 new virus cases in the past 24 hours. The country has reported 1,029,811 confirmed cases and 23,360 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic in February last year.

With additional input from AP, Reuters