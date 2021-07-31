Army organises joint parade at Congo headquarters

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Army organised a multinational joint medal parade for the award of the UN Medal in recognition of the services and humanitarian efforts rendered by peacekeepers, the Inter-Services Public Relations said on Saturday.

UN Stabilisation Mission in Congo Force Commander Lt Gen Marcos De Sá Affonso Da Costa witnessed the parade held at Pakistan Army’s Contingent Headquarters in Congo.

“Units from China, Indonesia and Uruguay participated along with Pakistani contingent,” the ISPR stated.

It further added that unarmed combat drills, cultural shows and the display of military bands were also part of the event to promote multi-national culture in the UN environment.

“Keeping alive the tradition, Pakistani peacekeepers have always distinguished themselves while undertaking challenging tasks of peacekeeping in conflict-torn areas.”

A large number of military and civilian dignitaries also attended the colourful event.

“The conduct of the event has been applauded by the mission headquarter, Force Commander and UN hierarchy,” the statement stated.