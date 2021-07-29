Stable Afghanistan crucial for Pakistan to access central Asia: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said Pakistan sought, more than any country in the world, lasting peace in war-battered Afghanistan as it will afford Islamabad unimpeded access to central Asian countries.

The prime minister, while speaking to a group of journalists from Afghanistan and domestic academics, recalled Islamabad had in February inked an agreement with Uzbekistan for a 600-kilometre-long railway track from Mazar-i-Sharif city of Afghanistan to Peshawar via Kabul to enhance regional connectivity.

The five Central Asian countries — Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan — have been isolated to the south by Afghanistan, to the east by rough terrain with nearly impassable mountains, and to the west by Iran, making engagement with their South Asian counterparts both implausible and difficult.

From their standpoint, the corridor will open a completely new and shortest path to the emerging markets in South Asia, including Pakistan.

While responding to a question posed to him, Imran said the future economic plan and policies of Pakistan depended on peace and political stability in Afghanistan.

But Imran distanced Islamabad from the advancement of Taliban fighters in the neighbouring country. “Pakistan cannot be held responsible for the actions of the group,” he stated, adding that his government is not a spokesperson for the group.

“What the Taliban are doing or are not doing [in Afghanistan] has nothing to do with us. We are not responsible, neither are we spokespersons for the Taliban.”

Imran recalled that he had always advocated a political solution to the conflict in Afghanistan. The choice, he observed, now rested with the Afghan people: either they can pursue a military-backed solution or seek a political settlement consisting of a government that includes Taliban representation.

“It [political settlement] is the only solution,” he stressed.

At the outset of the interview, the prime minister said India through a unilateral move on August 5, 2019, while violating multiple United Nations resolutions, changed the semi-autonomous status of occupied Jammu and Kashmir, opening a new chapter of atrocities and rights violations against the Muslim population of the region.

He said Pakistan has been raising its voice for the protection of the rights of the people of Kashmir at the international level since 1948.

Pakistan will neither hold any dialogue with India nor will accept its participation in the Afghanistan peace process until the status quo was restored in occupied Kashmir, he said.

He said Pakistan had always desired peace with India, but it was New Delhi that hindered any prospects of a civilised relationship between the two neighbours because it was, at present, under the influence of extremist Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh ideology.

Imran recalled he recently visited Afghanistan and enjoyed amicable terms with its President Ashraf Ghani.

He, however, said recent statements from Afghanistan’s leadership blaming Pakistan for the crisis was unfortunate and recalled it was Pakistan that strived hard to convince the Taliban for talks first with the United States and then with the Kabul regime.

He said no other country in and out of the region could claim equivalence with efforts Islamabad made to bring peace in Afghanistan — a fact which he recalled was also acknowledged by US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad.

To a question about the promotion of sports, especially cricket, in Afghanistan, the prime minister said no country in the history of cricket had achieved great progress in a short span of time as Afghanistan.

The position of cricket in Afghanistan had been realised by other countries, he said, observing the main reason behind this success was learning of the craft by Afghanistan refugees residing in Pakistan.

To another question, he said there was a misconception in Afghanistan, based on Indian propaganda, that Islamabad was run by the military and not the civil government.

He said that his foreign policy was based on his party’s 25 years of the manifesto.

Imran said he, from the very beginning, held a consistent view that there was no military solution to the Afghan conflict: something he believed could only be resolved through a political settlement.

He said being the head of his Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf for the last 25 years as well as being the head of government since 2018, he held the same positing on Afghanistan. The military was fully supportive of his government’s position.