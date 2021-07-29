HEADLINES

ECP serves notice to premier for failing to hold intra-party elections

By News Desk

The Election Commission of Pakistan has issued a show-cause notice to Prime Minister Imran Khan for not holding intra-party elections within the stipulated timeframe.

ECP, in its notice to the PM, who is also the acting chairman of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, has said that his party has failed to provide a certificate with regard to the conduct of intra-party elections. The ECP notice sought reasons from the PTI chief for not holding intra-party polls due on June 13, 2021.

ECP further asks that why PTI may not be declared ineligible to obtain an election symbol for upcoming elections.

“… in terms of Section 215 (4) of the Elections Act, 2017, you are required to show cause as to why your party may not be declared ineligible to obtain an election symbol for upcoming Election (s),” the ECP notice to the premier reads.

The ECP also sought a response from the prime minister within 14 days, warning that the election commission “shall take further action under the law” if the notice was not responded to.

The election commission said a political party was required to submit a certificate signed by an office-bearer of the party, assuring that the polls were held in accordance with the constitution of the political party and the Elections Act.

However, the [PTI] failed to provide the certificate with regard to the conduct of intra-party elections due on June 13, 2021 as required under legal requirements, said the ECP.

It also highlighted that a political party enlisted under the Elections Act shall be eligible to obtain an election symbol for contesting elections for parliament, provincial assemblies or local government after the submission of the certificate of intra-party elections.

News Desk

