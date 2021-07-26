Saudi foreign minister to arrive in Islamabad on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud will arrive in Islamabad on Tuesday (tomorrow), the Foreign Office confirmed on Monday.

Al-Saud, who is visiting on the invitation of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and “will exchange views on the entire gamut of Pak-Saudi ties, and regional and international issues,” the Foreign Office tweeted.

He will also call on other dignitaries during the visit, it added.

Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoyed “long-standing and historic fraternal relations, rooted deep in common faith, shared history and mutual support”, Radio Pakistan reported.

“The relationship is marked by close cooperation in all fields and mutual collaboration on regional and international issues,” he said.

Saudi Arabia, as a member of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s Contact Group on Kashmir, had “steadfastly supported the Kashmir cause”, Chaudhri said.

Al-Saud is “expected to arrive on a day-long visit during the next week, during which bilateral relations and cooperation in various fields would be reviewed,” Tahir Ashrafi, adviser to the prime minister on the Middle East, told Arab News last week.

The visit is a continuation of “high-level engagements between the two countries which started with the visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman [in February 2019], followed by Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to the Kingdom [first in May that year followed by a short trip in May this year],” an official told Arab News.

During his trip, Prince bin Salman oversaw the signing of unprecedented investment deals worth $20 billion and ordered the release of more than 2,000 Pakistan-national workers from Saudi prisons.

The agreements included a deal for a $10 billion oil refinery in Gwadar, where China has built and activated a major seaport.

During Al-Saud’s visit, Ashrafi said, progress on the agreements will be reviewed and the two sides “will also focus on future cooperation”.

Saudi Arabia gave Pakistan a $3 billion loan and a $3.2 billion oil credit facility in late 2018.