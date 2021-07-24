FO rejects Indian minister’s remarks on Kashmir, CPEC, Afghan situation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has categorically rejected baseless and irresponsible remarks made by Indian State Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar in the Indian Parliament regarding the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, situation in Afghanistan and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

“We categorically reject baseless and irresponsible remarks made by the Indian state minister for external affairs,” Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said in a statement on Saturday while responding to media queries.

“Regurgitation of false and fabricated claims by India can neither change the facts nor divert attention from India’s illegal occupation and human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK),” said Chaudhri. He said that Jammu and Kashmir remains an internationally recognised dispute, pending resolution in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the people of Kashmir.

The spokesperson said that India has no locus standi whatsoever on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which is a flagship project under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). “It promises socio-economic uplift and regional connectivity. No amount of Indian machinations or propaganda can undermine the significance of CPEC for peace, development and prosperity of the region”, he added.

As for Afghanistan, the spokesperson said that “rather than expressing fake concern for the country, India would be well-advised to stop pedaling the delusional ‘contiguous neighbour’ fiction; to remind itself that its role as a ‘spoiler’ in Afghanistan is well-established; and to focus on course correction.”