LHC gives time to Punjab to restore LG institutions

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday allowed time to the Punjab government to implement a Supreme Court judgement on the restoration of local government institutions in the province.

The top court had in March ordered the restoration of local governance in the province after declaring their dissolution as unconstitutional.

Justice Ayesha A. Malik adjourned the hearing of the petition moved by former Lahore mayor retired Col. Mubashir Javed and others until July 28.

A counsel for the Punjab government informed the court the province was setting up district committees to look after local affairs, seeking time to ensure implementation of the verdict.

The petitioners maintained that the provincial government was reluctant in restoring the LG institutions despite clear directives.

They said the government failed to implement the decision which they insisted merited a contempt of court proceedings.