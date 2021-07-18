World

Landslides kill at least 15 in Mumbai after heavy rains

By Reuters
FILE PHOTO: People wheel a gurney towards an ambulance outside a hospital in Dasu, after a bus with Chinese nationals on board plunged into a ravine in Upper Kohistan following a blast, Pakistan July 14, 2021 in this still image taken from video. REUTERS/Reuters Tv/File Photo

NEW DELHI: At least 15 people died after several houses in two Mumbai suburbs collapsed due to landslides caused by heavy rainfalls, local officials said on Sunday.

Rescuers were seen using hands to dig up the ground to retrieve bodies, local television showed, and authorities said more could be trapped inside the debris.

Four of those injured were taken to a nearby hospital, officials said. Local television news channels showed rescuers carrying the injured on makeshift stretchers using cloths inside narrow lanes.

In one of the neighbourhoods, about half a dozen huts located at the base of a hillock, collapsed on top of each other, officials said.

Several areas in the city were waterlogged after heavy rainfall over the last 24 hours and suburban train services were disrupted, crippling India’s financial capital, where incidents of building collapses have become more common during the monsoon.

Previous articleEpaper – July 18 LHR 2021
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Philippines’ Pacquiao ousted as president of ruling party after row

MANILA: Philippine senator and boxing star Emmanuel “Manny” Pacquiao was voted out as leader of the country's ruling party on Saturday, weeks after challenging...
Read more
World

UK health minister Sajid Javid tests positive for Covid-19

LONDON: British health minister Sajid Javid on Saturday said he had tested positive for Covid-19, but added that his symptoms were mild and he...
Read more
World

India receives first 2 multi-role helicopters from US Navy

NEW DELHI: The Indian Navy has received the first two of its 24 multi-role helicopters from the US Navy, the defence ministry said on...
Read more
World

Death toll rises to 157 in Germany and Belgium floods

BERLIN: Rescue workers searched flood-ravaged parts of Germany and Belgium for survivors on Saturday after burst rivers and flash floods this week collapsed houses...
Read more
Top Headlines

Kabul, Taliban negotiators meet in Qatar as Afghan fighting rages

DOHA: Representatives of the Afghan government and the Taliban met in Doha for talks on Saturday, AFP correspondents said, as violence rages in the...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM snubs Indian media; says RSS ideology main hurdle in normalising ties

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday snubbed the Indian media, saying the Indian RSS ideology was the main hurdle in normalisation of ties...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Comment

Deserving? or not?

Sex and gender are the perspectives from which most things are judged in a society like Pakistan’s. And since women are the weaker gender,...

A crying shame

Afghanistan on the brink

All eyes on Doha talks

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.