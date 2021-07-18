Govt says will solve abduction case of Afghan envoy’s daughter soon

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Sunday said that the abduction case of Afghan ambassador’s daughter would be solved within 72 hours.

Silsila Alikhil, 26, was going home in a rented vehicle in Islamabad on Friday when she was briefly kidnapped by unidentified assailants who released her hours later with injuries and rope marks, Afghanistan’s foreign ministry claimed on Saturday.

A medical examination report, shared on social media and later confirmed by Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences where Alikhil was treated, said she was admitted with swelling and rope marks on the wrists and ankles.

The report said that she was held for more than five hours and also noted she had some swelling in the brain’s rear occipital region.

Following the incident, Prime Minister Imran Khan directed Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed to utilise all resources to apprehend the culprits.

“Accordingly, all efforts are being made to thoroughly investigate the matter and apprehend the persons involved” in the episode, Rasheed said in a series of tweets.

“Islamabad Police is constantly in touch with the girl and family of the Afghan Ambassador.”

Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad, the interior minister said: “I want to inform the international media that the police is investigating the report of the Afghan ambassador’s daughter issue … and we have registered a case on her request under [sections] 34 (common intent), 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the PPC (Pakistan Penal Code).”

There were three drivers under investigation, wherein the first had taken the victim to Khadda Market, a second had then driven her to Rawalpindi, and a third had driven her from Daman-e-Koh.

Footage from the third driver’s trip was missing, but the interior minister assured that it would be unearthed and that this case would be solved by Sunday evening.

Regarding the investigation in the Dasu bus tragedy, which on Wednesday took the lives of 13 people, including nine Chinese, Rashid said the Ministry of Interior was hosting the 15 Chinese officials, who visited Dasu yesterday (July 17) and were added to the joint investigation team.

“They (the Chinese) just said one thing that our stance and yours should be the same because Pakistan and China’s friendship is inexhaustible and taller than the Himalayas,” the interior minister said.

He also said that despite contrary reports, work at the Dasu hydropower project was continuing, will continue and no hindrances will be allowed in the way of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor projects.

“The Chinese government fully thinks that we are fulfilling our responsibility more than our capability and has thanked us for [work by] Pakistan’s agencies, investigation and hospitality of the interior ministry.”

Meanwhile, reports, citing sources, said that security agencies have arrested a second taxi driver for his suspected involvement in the purported kidnapping of the daughter of Afghanistan’s ambassador.