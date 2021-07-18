Firing at Peshawar quarantine centre leaves two cops dead

PESHAWAR: Two policemen were killed on Sunday after an unidentified man opened fire at a quarantine centre in Peshawar.

While no details were offered as to what prompted the incident, the police said they have arrested the suspect, identifying him as one Abbas.

A probe has also been launched to ascertain the motive behind the shooting.

The slain policemen have been identified as Sub Inspector Gul Rehman and Sergeant Imran.

Firing incidents have also been reported in Peshawar previously. On June 28, five people were killed during an incident of firing in a jirga which, according to police, was held to settle a land dispute.