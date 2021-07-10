‘Imran handed over Kashmir to India’, claims Maryam

Neelum District: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz on Saturday again criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan for “handing over the valley to India,” as she continued her campaigning for the upcoming polls, The Express Tribune reported.

“Nawaz Sharif and I are pure Kashmiris, I see Nawaz Sharif in every participant of the rally,” she said as she addressed a gathering in Sharda town of Neelam district, Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

“Nawaz has a place in every person’s heart,” the PML-N leader said and went on to add that a “coward like Imran Khan couldn’t be the leader of Kashmiris”.

“A brave premier is the one who can lead Kashmiris. The selected doesn’t enjoy respect, neither at home, nor abroad”.

“He throws Kashmir to India and then asks Pakistanis to observe a two-minute silence,” said the PML-N vice president and added that the masses will not stay quite anymore.

“The selected handed over Occupied Kashmir to India. [PM] Imran had said after meeting [former US president Donald] Trump that he had won a World Cup,” the PML-N leader said while addressing the participants of the rally.

Maryam observed that people were burdened by inflation and Imran Khan’s name brought ‘memories of long queues outside sugar and flour stores’.

She reiterated that Imran stole the 2018 elections on the slogan of a bat; his slogan should be of Kashmir’s betrayal, sugar theft and expensive flour instead, she added.

“How would someone who came to power with the help of selectors know about freedom. How will those who stole votes through creating a fault in the RTS system know about freedom,” she said.

On Thursday, while addressing a rally at Chattar Klas village to kick off the party’s campaign for the July 25 elections, Maryam said her party would stage a sit-in on Shahrah-e-Dastoor (Constitution Avenue) in Islamabad if the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf rigged the polls.

She asserted that the PML-N had mastered “the art of removing stolen seats from the government’s throat”.