World

US considers visas for ‘vulnerable’ Afghan women after military exit

By Reuters

WASHINGTON: The Biden administration is considering offering an expedited visa path for “vulnerable” Afghans including women politicians, journalists, and activists who may become targets of the Taliban, US officials say.

Rights groups have been asking the State Department and White House to add up to 2,000 visas specifically for vulnerable women and women’s advocates to a developing policy plan to evacuate thousands of Afghans after the US military pullout this month. The current plan includes translators who worked with foreign forces.

One of the officials said the administration is looking not only at women who are under threat, but also men and minorities in high-risk professions.

Women who made gains during the two-decade US occupation, and their supporters and advocates, should be part of any expedited list, rights groups have argued to the White House and State Department.

“Lives are at risk,” said Teresa Casale, advocacy director for Mina’s List, which advocates for women’s representation in governments around the world. “Women leaders are being actively targeted and killed by Taliban forces. They receive threats against their lives and safety every day.”

The group and others are recommending these visas be added to an expedited activation process for Afghan people most at risk, by creating a fast track program in State Department, and that US officials actively pursue diplomacy to other countries as well to secure them.

The White House declined to comment on the push to secure more visas for Afghan women’s rights advocates. President Joe Biden will speak Thursday afternoon about the US military’s withdrawal and is expected to mention women’s rights.

Women police officers, media workers, judges and medical workers have been assassinated in Afghanistan as the foreign military left the country.

Women who appear on television and radio faced particular threats, Human Rights Watch wrote in April. “Female reporters may be targeted not only for issues they cover but also for challenging perceived social norms prohibiting women from being in a public role and working outside the home.”

Under the Taliban, women were barred from education or work, required to fully cover their bodies, and could not leave home without a male relative. “Moral offenses” were punished by flogging and stoning.

Previous articleEpaper – July 8 LHR 2021
Next articleSeries of attacks target US personnel in Iraq and Syria
Reuters

1 COMMENT

  1. The level of stupidity on display, by succesive american administrations, beggers belief.
    Each foreign policy statement is a journey from the sublime to the ridiculous.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Series of attacks target US personnel in Iraq and Syria

BAGHDAD/AMMAN: US diplomats and troops in Iraq and Syria were targeted in three rocket and drone attacks in the past 24 hours, US and...
Read more
World

Haiti President Jovenel Moise assassinated at home: interim PM

PORT-AU-PRINCE: Haiti President Jovenel Moise was assassinated at his home early on Wednesday morning by a group of armed individuals, interim Prime Minister Claude...
Read more
World

Megaship Ever Given that blocked Suez Canal released by Egypt

ISMAILIA: Egyptian authorities on Wednesday released the megaship MV Ever Given which blocked the Suez Canal for six days in March after the vessel's...
Read more
Top Headlines

Taliban launch assault on Afghan provincial capital as US ramps up withdrawal

KABUL: The Taliban launched a major assault on a provincial capital in Afghanistan on Wednesday, the first since the US military began its final...
Read more
World

Saudi official in US for talks on Yemen, Iran, Khashoggi

WASHINGTON: Saudi Arabia's deputy defense minister on Tuesday became the highest-ranking Saudi envoy to visit Washington since Joe Biden became president in January, and...
Read more
World

Iran takes steps to make enriched uranium metal

VIENNA/WASHINGTON: Iran has begun the process of producing enriched uranium metal, the UN atomic watchdog said on Tuesday, a move that could help it...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.