Pakistan calls for building global community for social protection

NEW YORK: Sania Nishtar, special assistant to the prime minister on social protection and poverty alleviation, has told a United Nations meeting that efforts must be made to build a global government-to-government community of practice on social protection.

“There is need for a Global Government-to-Government Community of Practice on Social Protection,” Nishtar said at “An Inflection Point on Social Protection,” a virtual high-level side event on the sidelines of the UN High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development Wednesday.

“Its global nature means that it would be open to any country around the world, hence opening the doors of learning to everyone, strengthening ongoing exchanges, and connecting countries facing similar quandaries,” said Nishtar.

“Governments would be at the centre of the initiative and be given the opportunity to directly tap knowledge and tap expertise in other fellow countries, from frontline responders to higher-level policymakers,” she said.

This event is designed to promote the establishment of a platform to accelerate global social protection knowledge and practice, according to a press note issued by the mission to the UN, which hosted the event.

Nishtar represented Pakistan at the HLPF and highlighted the benefits reached to the masses through the country’s largest social protection program of Ehsaas.

“Investing in social protection is both a response to current needs as well as preparedness and insurance against future crises. We are humbled that through Pakistan’s social protection program, Ehsaas, led by our prime minister, strong acceleration towards this goal is underway,” she told another in-person HLPF meeting on Wednesday.

The HLPF session held on July 5-16 has been convened by the UN Economic and Social Council under the presidency of Pakistan, and Islamabad’s permanent representative to the UN, Munir Akram, is the current president of the council.