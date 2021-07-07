JWP chief appointed as SAPM on Reconciliation and Harmony in Balochistan

Jamhoori Watan Party chief and MNA Shah­zain Bugti has been appointed as Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Reconciliation and Harmony in Balochistan, a notification said Wednesday, reported Geo.

“The Prime Minister […] has been pleased to appoint Nawabzada Shah­zain Bugti MNA, as Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Reconciliation and Harmony in Balochistan, with immediate effect. He shall hold the status of Federal Minister,” a notification from the Cabinet Division said.

Last week, Member National Assembly Shahzain Bugti called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad today.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on continuing developing projects under the prime minister’s vision of special focus on Balochistan, historic package of the government for the province and socio-economic development of the people of Balochistan.

Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak and Planning Minister Asad Umar were also present on the occasion.