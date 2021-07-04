NATIONAL

India’s RAW behind Lahore blast: NSA

By Staff Report

LAHORE: The authorities have collected comprehensive evidence pointing to Indian involvement in the last week’s car bombing that killed three people and wounded 25, National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf disclosed on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference alongside Punjab Inspector General of Police Inam Ghani and Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry, Yusuf said the mastermind of the attack “is an Indian citizen and [Indian spy agency] RAW [Research and Analysis Wing] is in touch with him”.

 

More details to follow

