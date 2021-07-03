NATIONAL

FIA directs Hamza Shehbaz to provide money trail within 30 days

By News Desk

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday ordered Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz to provide a money trail of Rs25 billion in the accounts of their peons and clerks within 30 days.

The notice was served under Section 9 of the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2010.

The PML-N leader has been directed to bring with him documentation pertaining to the vehicles owned, his bank account details, besides shares, jewellery, cash and prize bonds owned. He will have to supplement this with evidence that the assets “are not proceeds of crime”.

The notice stated that failure to provide a money trail within the stipulated period will result in Hamza’s property being seized by the government.

According to local media reports, the process of freezing the property and accounts of Hamza Shehbaz has been started.

Earlier on June 21, a sessions court in Lahore had granted interim bails to PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz in the money laundering case being investigated by the FIA till July.

The court granted interim bails to both Shehbaz and his son Hamza till July 10 and ordered them to submit surety bonds worth Rs1 million each.

The petition stated that FIA had made a baseless case of money laundering of Rs25 billion against PML-N president and his son through their sugar mills. It said that the FIA summoned the petitioner on June 22 for questioning.

According to the petition, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had already submitted a reference against the petitioner on the allegation of money laundering.

It said that after the failure of NAB to prove accusations against the petitioner, the FIA had started a baseless investigation.

The petitioner prayed that he wanted to participate in the FIA questioning tomorrow that’s why he was seeking interim bail before his appearance before the investigation agency.

The FIA summoned PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz on June 22 for questioning regarding the sugar scandal.

According to the FIA call-up notice, they had credible evidence of over Rs25 billion fraud case.

It may be mentioned here that the FIA had sent a questionnaire to the PML-N president earlier on December 18 last. Shehbaz had then said that he would submit his response after consulting his legal team.

 

Previous articleAfghanistan reports first cases of ‘black fungus’ among Covid-19 patients
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

NAB has so far recovered Rs33bn in Zardari fake accounts case: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has so far recovered Rs33 billion in...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sindh extends business timings, allows indoor dining for vaccinated people

KARACHI: At a time when the coronavirus is rearing its ugly head again, the Sindh government has announced further easing of Covid-related restrictions and extended...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM to visit Gwadar to review progress of CPEC projects: Asim Bajwa

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Chairman Asim Saleem Bajwa on Saturday said that Prime Minister Khan would visit Gwadar on Monday to review the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Seven Pakistanis die in Canada house fire

Seven Pakistanis, including four children, were killed in a house fire on Friday in Chestermere, Alberta, Canada, according to local and foreign media reports. Two...
Read more
NATIONAL

Protests erupt in Punjab against power outages in sizzling heat

LAHORE: Citizens from several cities of Punjab, including Lahore, Multan, and Gujranwala, took to the streets on Friday to protest the prolonged unannounced electricity...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan rejects inclusion in US Child Soldiers Prevention Act List

Pakistan has rejected its inclusion in the United States’ Child Soldiers Prevention Act (CSPA) List. “We categorically reject the unsubstantiated and baseless inclusion of Pakistan...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Sindh extends business timings, allows indoor dining for vaccinated people

KARACHI: At a time when the coronavirus is rearing its ugly head again, the Sindh government has announced further easing of Covid-related restrictions and extended...

PM to visit Gwadar to review progress of CPEC projects: Asim Bajwa

Seven Pakistanis die in Canada house fire

Afghan pullout has US spies reorienting in terrorism fight

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.