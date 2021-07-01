NATIONAL

NCOC daily update: 1,037 new Covid-19 cases

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The government portal on Wednesday registered 1,037 new Covid-19 cases, the National Command and Operation Centre said on Thursday.

The NCOC, the department leading the national campaign against the pandemic, said that the number of overall cases rose to 958,408, including 904,320 recoveries.

There are currently 31,767 active cases across the country, with 1,844 of them being in critical condition.

According to the NCOC, 40 more deaths were recorded on Wednesday, raising the death toll to 22,321.

Punjab is the worst-hit province with 346,301 infections and 10,755 deaths, followed by Sindh with 337,674 cases and 5,464 deaths.

The NCOC said on its website that Pakistan has administered a total of 159,716,411 Covid-19 vaccine doses across the country, with 3,032,920 people fully vaccinated so far.

