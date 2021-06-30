President for FIO’s outreach expansion to remote areas

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday called for expanding the outreach of Federal Insurance Ombudsman (FIO) to remote areas of the country to provide relief to maximum number of policy holders against the maladministration of insurance companies.

He said the FIO played a significant role in providing free of charge and prompt justice to complainants against the injustices done to them. He emphasized the need to create awareness through media about the services being provided by the institution for the complainants relief.

The president expressed these views while inaugurating FIO’s Regional Office in Quetta in a virtual ceremony, held at Aiwan-e-Sadr, a press release said. The ceremony was attended by the senior officers of FIO, President Secretariat and advisors. FIO Dr Muhammad Khawar Jameel highlighted the achievements of his organization by providing economic relief amounting to Rs2.13 billion to the aggrieved policy holders during 2020-21 as compared to Rs740 million in 2019.

A number of resolved complaints had also significantly increased, he added. He apprised the president that 2,427 complaints were processed while 2,183 were disposed of during the year 2020. Appreciating the performance of FIO, the president underscored the need for further intensifying efforts by the ombudsman to provide maximum relief to aggrieved policy holders against the malpractices of insurance companies.

He assured the FIO of his full support and cooperation in the performance of his duties.

Separately, President Alvi Wednesday said that Pakistan attached great importance to its ties with Netherlands and wanted to further expand bilateral cooperation with it in the areas of trade and economy for the mutual benefits of the two countries.

He expressed these views while talking to Ambassador-designate of Pakistan to Netherlands, Suljuk Mustansar Tarar, who called on him, at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, a press release said.

The president said Pakistan offered tremendous investment opportunities and investors from Netherlands needed to take benefit from the investment friendly policy of the country.

The president highlighted that Pakistan and Netherlands enjoyed excellent relations in various fields and asked the ambassador to work for encouraging more investments from Dutch companies in the fields of renewable energy, agriculture, wind and horticulture as well as water management.

In view of the increasing demand of Pakistani mangoes in the global market, he asked ambassador-designate to arrange a mango festival in Netherlands to boost mango exports.

He also congratulated Suljuk on his appointment as ambassador of Pakistan to Netherlands and expressed the hope he would utilize his services to further promote Pakistan relations with Netherlands.