Petrol price hiked by Rs2 per litre

ISLAMABAD: The government on Wednesday approved an increase of Rs2 per litre in the price of petrol.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Political Affairs Dr Shahbaz Gill took to Twitter to share the news.

Gill said, “The price of petrol has been increased by Rs2 per litre while high speed diesel price has been hiked by Rs1.44.” He said that the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) had proposed Rs6.05 per litre increase in petrol price and Rs3.44 per litre increase in diesel price due to hike in international crude prices; however, the prime minister rejected the proposed increases.

After the increase, the price of petrol reached Rs112.69 per litre, whereas the per litre prices of diesel would be Rs113.99. Petrol and HSD are two major products that generate most of the revenue for the government because of their massive and yet growing consumption in the country.

Earlier, the federal government on June 1 increased the price of petrol by Rs2.13 per litre. The government had approved Rs2.13 per litre increase on petrol and Rs1.79 per litre on diesel. The price of kerosene oil was increased up to Rs1.89 per litre while the rate of light diesel was jacked up to Rs2.03 per litre.