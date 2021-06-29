NATIONAL

US to send 1.5 million Moderna vaccine doses to Pakistan: White House

By Staff Report
A State Department contractor adjust a Pakistan national flag before a meeting between U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Pakistan's Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on the sidelines of the White House Summit on Countering Violent Extremism at the State Department in Washington February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS) - GM1EB2K0EFQ01

WASHINGTON: The Biden administration is shipping 1.5 million doses of the Moderna vaccine to Pakistan, the White House announced late on Monday.

The White House earlier this month laid out a plan for the United States to donate 80 million surplus COVID-19 vaccine doses to the world by the end of June.

“The Biden-Harris Administration is announcing the distribution list for 55 million of the 80 million doses of America’s own vaccine supply President Biden has pledged to allocate by the end of June in service of ending the pandemic globally,” the White House announced last week.

“For these 80 million doses, the US will share 75 percent through COVAX and 25 percent will be targeted to help deal with surges around the world.”

The allocation plan for the first 55 million doses includes approximately 41 million to be shared through COVAX.

Last week, Minister of State for Health Dr Faisal Sultan announced that the government has made an agreement to procure 13 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer.

An exact timeline was not yet available, Dr Faisal told Reuters, but said the doses would arrive by the end of 2021, under an agreement the government has made with the manufacturer.

The government faced initial vaccination hesitancy and a shortage of vaccine supply but it started a mass vaccination campaign late last month that is now open to all adults. It has relied heavily on China for vaccine supplies.

In May, the government received 100,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine through the COVAX facility, but authorities have only administered those to people who are immunocompromised and not suitable for other vaccines.

The government launched a nationwide vaccination drive, starting with older people and frontline healthcare workers, in March. The drive began with a focus on the oldest people in the community, generally over the age of 80, and worked its way down.

Battling a third peak of the virus, the Health Department began the campaign with Chinese Sinopharm and CanSino jabs.

Private hospitals in major cities are using the Russian Sputnik-V vaccine that has been imported by a local pharmaceutical company.

Nearly 13 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered so far, with about 3.5 million people fully vaccinated, according to the National Command Operation Centre, which is overseeing the pandemic response.

Pakistan has primarily used Chinese vaccines — Sinopharm, CanSino Bio and Sinovac — in its inoculation drive and, earlier this month, began allowing those under 40 to receive AstraZeneca, of which it has a limited supply meant for people travelling to countries that require it.

Earlier this month, the government approved spending $1.1 billion on procuring vaccines, part of its goal to inoculate at least 70 million people.

Over the last weekend, a special flight of Pakistan International Airlines carrying 1.55 million doses of the Sinovac vaccine reached Islamabad from Beijing.

In a statement, the NCOC announced that the shipment was part of the “planned contracted quantity purchased from China”.

Measures had been taken to transport the doses to all provinces and federating units as per their requirements, the body announced.

Reuters contributed to this report

Previous articleUS eyes more stable, profitable ties with Russia, Blinken tells paper
Next articleDesperate expats working in sheikhdoms overrun Islamabad vaccination centre
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

National Assembly session to vote on budget underway

ISLAMABAD: A key session of the National Assembly session to vote on the proposed budget for the fiscal year 2021-2022 is currently underway in...
Read more
NATIONAL

National security meeting to focus on Afghanistan: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday said the proposed meeting on national security, which will be attended by representatives of all parliamentary...
Read more
NATIONAL

Minorities will be taught own religious curriculum, not Islamic themes: Shafqat

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood has said minorities will not be taught Islamic Studies under the Single National Curriculum and the government will...
Read more
NATIONAL

10,000 ecstasy pills recovered from Dutch parcel

ISLAMABAD: Anti-Narcotics Force has recovered 10,000 high-ecstasy pills from a parcel that arrived through a courier company from the Netherlands. According to an ANF spokesperson,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Desperate expats working in sheikhdoms overrun Islamabad vaccination centre

ISLAMABAD: Hundreds of desperate people overwhelmed a government-run coronavirus vaccination centre in Islamabad Monday as the nation grapples with a shortage of life-saving shots...
Read more
HEADLINES

PM fetes lawmakers of ruling coalition ahead of passage of finance bill

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday hosted a dinner for the members of the National Assembly of the coalition parties. The dinner was important since...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

KARACHI

Ghani denies rumours of marriage with Hareem Shah

KARACHI: A day after the news of TikTok actor Hareem Shah’s marriage to an undisclosed member of the Sindh cabinet went viral on the...

Desperate expats working in sheikhdoms overrun Islamabad vaccination centre

US to send 1.5 million Moderna vaccine doses to Pakistan: White House

US eyes more stable, profitable ties with Russia, Blinken tells paper

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.