US to send 1.5 million Moderna vaccine doses to Pakistan: White House

The allocation plan for the first 55 million doses includes approximately 41 million to be shared through COVAX.

“For these 80 million doses, the US will share 75 percent through COVAX and 25 percent will be targeted to help deal with surges around the world.”

“The Biden-Harris Administration is announcing the distribution list for 55 million of the 80 million doses of America’s own vaccine supply President Biden has pledged to allocate by the end of June in service of ending the pandemic globally,” the White House announced last week.

The White House earlier this month laid out a plan for the United States to donate 80 million surplus COVID-19 vaccine doses to the world by the end of June.

WASHINGTON: The Biden administration is shipping 1.5 million doses of the Moderna vaccine to Pakistan, the White House announced late on Monday.

Last week, Minister of State for Health Dr Faisal Sultan announced that the government has made an agreement to procure 13 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer.

An exact timeline was not yet available, Dr Faisal told Reuters, but said the doses would arrive by the end of 2021, under an agreement the government has made with the manufacturer.

The government faced initial vaccination hesitancy and a shortage of vaccine supply but it started a mass vaccination campaign late last month that is now open to all adults. It has relied heavily on China for vaccine supplies.

In May, the government received 100,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine through the COVAX facility, but authorities have only administered those to people who are immunocompromised and not suitable for other vaccines.

The government launched a nationwide vaccination drive, starting with older people and frontline healthcare workers, in March. The drive began with a focus on the oldest people in the community, generally over the age of 80, and worked its way down.

Battling a third peak of the virus, the Health Department began the campaign with Chinese Sinopharm and CanSino jabs.

Private hospitals in major cities are using the Russian Sputnik-V vaccine that has been imported by a local pharmaceutical company.

Nearly 13 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered so far, with about 3.5 million people fully vaccinated, according to the National Command Operation Centre, which is overseeing the pandemic response.

Pakistan has primarily used Chinese vaccines — Sinopharm, CanSino Bio and Sinovac — in its inoculation drive and, earlier this month, began allowing those under 40 to receive AstraZeneca, of which it has a limited supply meant for people travelling to countries that require it.

Earlier this month, the government approved spending $1.1 billion on procuring vaccines, part of its goal to inoculate at least 70 million people.

Over the last weekend, a special flight of Pakistan International Airlines carrying 1.55 million doses of the Sinovac vaccine reached Islamabad from Beijing.

In a statement, the NCOC announced that the shipment was part of the “planned contracted quantity purchased from China”.

Measures had been taken to transport the doses to all provinces and federating units as per their requirements, the body announced.

Reuters contributed to this report