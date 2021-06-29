World

US eyes more stable, profitable ties with Russia, Blinken tells paper

By Reuters

ROME: The United States hopes for more stable and profitable relations with Russia but if the latter continues to “attack”, then Washington will respond, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a newspaper interview published on Tuesday.

“If Russia continues to attack us, or to act as it did with the SolarWind attacks, the intrusions into our elections and the aggression against Navalny, then we will respond,” he told Italian daily La Repubblica.

Blinken — who was in Rome for a meeting on international efforts to combat militant groups — was referring to cyberattacks and the role of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

Earlier this month US President Joe Biden told Russian President Vladimir Putin at a summit in Geneva that certain critical infrastructure should be “off-limits” to cyberattacks.

China was “the most complicated” when it came to relations Blinken added, but said the United States respected the different relations countries had with China and that it would not ask any of them to choose between the two countries.

“It is, however, true that when we deal with China — as an opponent, a rival or a partner — we are much more effective if we act together,” he added.

Blinken also said that Italy had made important efforts in drafting legislation aimed at protecting its 5G network from “unreliable sellers” and that it should continue to carry out checks should investments from other countries arrive.

The United States has lobbied Italy and other European allies to avoid using equipment made by Huawei in their next-generation networks, saying the Chinese company could pose a security risk. Huawei has rejected the accusations.

Previous articleIsraeli foreign minister heads to UAE on first official visit
Next articleUS to send 1.5 million Moderna vaccine doses to Pakistan: White House
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Israeli foreign minister heads to UAE on first official visit

JERUSALEM: Israel's foreign minister headed to the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday in the first official visit by an Israeli minister to the Gulf...
Read more
World

Undeclared conflict? US’ battles with Iran-backed militia escalate, again

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden's latest strikes against Iran-backed militia in Syria and Iraq were not the first nor likely the last of his...
Read more
World

Twitter India hit with new headache after police complaint over controversial map

LUCKNOW: A Hindu group has filed a complaint with police against the Twitter country head for showing regions outside a map of India on its...
Read more
World

India chases away drones in IOK a day after blast at airbase

SRINAGAR: New Delhi said on Monday they had chased away two more drones from a military area in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), a day after...
Read more
World

Polish church reports recent clergy abuse of 368 children

WARSAW: In its latest report on the sexual abuse of minors, Poland’s Catholic Church says 292 clergymen allegedly abused 368 boys and girls from...
Read more
World

Kashmir police officer, family shot dead in home

SRINAGAR: Suspected attackers fatally shot a police officer, his wife and their daughter in Indian-occupied Kashmir, police said Monday. Police said the attackers entered officer...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

10,000 ecstasy pills recovered from Dutch parcel

ISLAMABAD: Anti-Narcotics Force has recovered 10,000 high-ecstasy pills from a parcel that arrived through a courier company from the Netherlands. According to an ANF spokesperson,...

Ghani denies rumours of marriage with Hareem Shah

Desperate expats working in sheikhdoms overrun Islamabad vaccination centre

US to send 1.5 million Moderna vaccine doses to Pakistan: White House

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.