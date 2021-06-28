NATIONAL

Imran arrives in Naran on day-long visit

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has arrived in Naran town of Mansehra district on a day-long tour to inaugurate several uplift projects aimed at promoting tourism and environmental protection, Radio Pakistan reported.

He is accompanied by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan and Governor Shah Farman.

The projects include tree plantation on the banks of Kunhar River, distribution of motorbikes among community river Rangers, raising trout fishes in the Kunhar River, provision of 5.5 million eco-friendly biodegradable bags, and emergency response service for tourists and delivery of machinery and equipment for waste collection, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

The prime minister will also address members of the Tiger Force.

During the visit, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPs are expected to call on the prime minister.

Previous articleNCOC daily update: Lowest Covid-19 deaths in 5 months
Next articleMisbah grateful for England lockdown experience
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Eco-friendly steps can make Pakistan a top tourist destination: PM

NARAN: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said with an eco-friendly infrastructure in place, Pakistan’s northern areas with their captivating natural beauty could become...
Read more
NATIONAL

Government will implement SC verdict on voting right to expats: Babar

ISLAMABAD: Advisor to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan Monday said the vote was a constitutional right of Pakistan nationals residing abroad and...
Read more
NATIONAL

Qasier summons national security committee meeting

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has summoned a meeting of the parliamentary committee on national security to discuss the security situation in the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Zulfi dismisses resurrected reports of Israel visit

ISLAMABAD: Former adviser to prime minister Zulfi Bukhari denied Monday that he had secretly visited Israel for meetings with senior government officials, following a...
Read more
NATIONAL

‘Hostile’ spy agency behind Lahore blast: Buzdar

LAHORE: A "hostile" intelligence agency was behind the last week's car bombing that killed three people and wounded 25, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar...
Read more
NATIONAL

SC requested to review Nasla Tower demolition order

KARACHI: Residents and builders of Nasla Tower, a 15-storey residential building in Karachi which the Supreme Court has ordered to demolish for encroaching on...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

‘Hostile’ spy agency behind Lahore blast: Buzdar

LAHORE: A "hostile" intelligence agency was behind the last week's car bombing that killed three people and wounded 25, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar...

SC requested to review Nasla Tower demolition order

FO rebukes Kabul for denying TTP presence on its soil

Misbah grateful for England lockdown experience

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.