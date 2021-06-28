Imran arrives in Naran on day-long visit

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has arrived in Naran town of Mansehra district on a day-long tour to inaugurate several uplift projects aimed at promoting tourism and environmental protection, Radio Pakistan reported.

He is accompanied by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan and Governor Shah Farman.

The projects include tree plantation on the banks of Kunhar River, distribution of motorbikes among community river Rangers, raising trout fishes in the Kunhar River, provision of 5.5 million eco-friendly biodegradable bags, and emergency response service for tourists and delivery of machinery and equipment for waste collection, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

ان منصوبوں میں دریائے کنہار کے کناروں پر شجر کاری، کمیونٹی ریور رینجرز کو موٹر بائیکس کی تقسیم، دریائے کنہار میں ٹرواٹ مچھلی کی افزائش، ساڑھے پانچ لاکھ ماحول دوست بایو ڈیگریڈیبل بیگز کی فراہمی شامل ہیں — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) June 28, 2021

The prime minister will also address members of the Tiger Force.