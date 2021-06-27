NATIONAL

PIA grounds 140 flight attendants for being overweight

By Staff Report

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines has grounded 140 flight attendants for being overweight and excluded them from promotions and the duty roster for July flights, reports citing sources said Sunday.

The flight attendants, both male and female, could not adopt a strict diet plan amid the Covid-19 pandemic, reports said.

On the other hand, a PIA spokesperson in a statement put the number of grounded flight attendants at 85 and said the decision was taken after continuous complaints.

The spokesperson added that the airline has issued warnings multiple times to the overweight flight attendants before taking the action.

In 2019, the airline had mulled over a proposal to offload its overweight flight attendants from international flights. In this regard, its administration had announced to gradually reduce the waiver of 30 pounds of excess weight to zero pounds in upcoming months.

Meanwhile, the Senate was informed earlier this month by the aviation ministry that the PIA had incurred a huge loss due to the allegedly fake license scandal. The PIA incurred an estimated deficit of Rs7.9 billion.

Previous articleUAE ban on entry from India unchanged, aviation body says
Next articleBilawal says he has full faith in PPP candidates in AJK
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Ex-finance minister holds PTI responsible for looming energy crisis in Pakistan

Miftah Ismail, the former finance minister, has held the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government responsible for a looming energy crisis in the country. According to Dawn, the...
Read more
HEADLINES

SAPM’s own firm involved in ‘illegal’ trade of hybrid cotton materials

ISLAMABAD: In a startling revelation, M/s Aurega Lahore, a company owned by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Food Security Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, has...
Read more
NATIONAL

Bilawal says he has full faith in PPP candidates in AJK

Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has said that he has full faith in his party's candidates in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and they...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran calling bin Laden ‘martyr’ was ‘slip of tongue’: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan had a “slip of the tongue” when he called slain al Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden a "martyr", Minister...
Read more
NATIONAL

Diplomats ‘resolute, committed’ in defending foreign policy front: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday lauded the efforts of the diplomatic corp in effectively pursuing the objectives of the country's foreign...
Read more
NATIONAL

NDMA takes measures to save areas facing monsoon flood threat

ISLAMABAD: National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) with the coordination of provincial disaster management authorities and other concerned departments has expedited measures to protect vulnerable...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

PIA grounds 140 flight attendants for being overweight

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines has grounded 140 flight attendants for being overweight and excluded them from promotions and the duty roster for July flights,...

UAE ban on entry from India unchanged, aviation body says

Imran calling bin Laden ‘martyr’ was ‘slip of tongue’: Fawad

Diplomats ‘resolute, committed’ in defending foreign policy front: Qureshi

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.