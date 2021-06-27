Sports

New Zealand likely to tour Pakistan just before T20 World Cup

By News Desk

WELLINGTON: New Zealand are likely to tour Pakistan after 18 years for a limited-overs series just before the T20 World Cup.

The last time Blackcaps toured Pakistan was in 2003, where they were white-washed in the five-match ODI series. The NZC and the PCB are in talks regarding the bilateral series, David White, chief executive of the board confirmed.

“Our intention is to tour Pakistan, and we’re working through that with [the PCB], and Government agencies. All going well, ensuring that we satisfy all the security arrangements which I’m confident we will do, we will be touring Pakistan,” White was quoted as saying in stuff.co.nz.

Meanwhile, it is going to be a packed schedule for the Kiwis in the next 12 months. After the T20 World Cup, they are set to play in nine WTC matches as well. Also, some players are also set to take part in the second leg of IPL 2021 too.

“There’s a lot of moving parts right now, but ideally we would allow our guys to play in the IPL,” White said.

On the other hand, after India’s loss in the WTC final, former Australia spinner Brad Hogg said, “A wonderful performance from New Zealand. India had their chances at the back end of the Test match to stay in it and win it. (Cheteshwar) Pujara dropping (Ross) Taylor with 55 runs still needed at that stage proved extremely costly. It was the final day of a final.”

“There was pressure. You had (Henry) Nicholls, Watling was injured. Anything could have happened with the pressure around there. Taylor gone, (Kane) Williamson might have played a rash shot as well, not having that experience up at the other end,” he further said.

News Desk

