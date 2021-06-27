Motorway police ban entry of vehicles with tinted windows

ISLAMABAD: National Highways and Motorways Police have suspended the entry of vehicles with tinted windows and initiated action against several motors for doing so.

The police removed tinted glasses from several vehicles in the jurisdiction of Motorway M3.

Police on Sunday also issued the latest road disturbance report about National Highway 5, according to which drivers have been informed that the traffic is diverted near “Chowk Mari at Milestone KM 599-NB, due to road work”.

With the adoption of the new regulation, motorists using tinted windows due to health issues, including sensitive skin, would be asked to go for alternatives.

Imported vehicles having 35 percent and 65 percent tinted windows may be issued permits after they approach the office of the deputy commissioner.

A verification report about the applicant would be sought from the police before considering their requests, a police official said.