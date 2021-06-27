NATIONAL

Motorway police ban entry of vehicles with tinted windows

By INP

ISLAMABAD: National Highways and Motorways Police have suspended the entry of vehicles with tinted windows and initiated action against several motors for doing so.

The police removed tinted glasses from several vehicles in the jurisdiction of Motorway M3.

Police on Sunday also issued the latest road disturbance report about National Highway 5, according to which drivers have been informed that the traffic is diverted near “Chowk Mari at Milestone KM 599-NB, due to road work”.

With the adoption of the new regulation, motorists using tinted windows due to health issues, including sensitive skin, would be asked to go for alternatives.

Imported vehicles having 35 percent and 65 percent tinted windows may be issued permits after they approach the office of the deputy commissioner.

A verification report about the applicant would be sought from the police before considering their requests, a police official said.

Previous articleTen cabin cruisers sink in Hong Kong marina fire, no serious casualties
Next articleNew Zealand likely to tour Pakistan just before T20 World Cup
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

NDMA takes measures to save areas facing monsoon flood threat

ISLAMABAD: National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) with the coordination of provincial disaster management authorities and other concerned departments has expedited measures to protect vulnerable...
Read more
NATIONAL

Girls from Lyari blaze trail into football

KARACHI: Straddling the edge of the Arabian Sea, Lyari, a small shantytown south of Karachi, has long been a poster child for gang wars...
Read more
NATIONAL

Work on Rawalpindi Ring Road to begin by August: Firdous

RAWALPINDI: Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the 38-kilometre-long Rawalpindi Ring Road project from G. T....
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran urges nation to actively participate in tree plantation drive

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged the nation to take part in the tree plantation drive. In a tweet posted Sunday, the prime minister...
Read more
NATIONAL

BRI cooperation termed crucial for post-Covid economic recovery

ISLAMABAD: The Belt and Road Initiative is crucial for global economic recovery in the post-pandemic era and building a community with a shared future...
Read more
NATIONAL

Construction of Leh Expressway to begin this year: Rasheed

RAWALPINDI: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has said that the Punjab government has allocated Rs55 billion for the Leh Expressway project in the 2021-22...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Imran urges nation to actively participate in tree plantation drive

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged the nation to take part in the tree plantation drive. In a tweet posted Sunday, the prime minister...

BRI cooperation termed crucial for post-Covid economic recovery

Construction of Leh Expressway to begin this year: Rasheed

New Zealand likely to tour Pakistan just before T20 World Cup

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.