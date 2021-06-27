Diplomats ‘resolute, committed’ in defending foreign policy front: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday lauded the efforts of the diplomatic corp in effectively pursuing the objectives of the country’s foreign policy, saying that every member of the service was highly committed to achieving the goals in the national interest.

“Despite financial strains, each and every man and woman officer at the Foreign Office stands firm while defending the front of foreign policy,” the foreign minister said while speaking at the floor of the National Assembly.

He spoke highly of the “committed” officials of the Foreign Office and paid rich tributes to them on behalf of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

He advised the officials to keep up the good work and stay strong during difficult situations.

“Never get deterred by difficult times because if Almighty wants, He can [help the defender] defeat stronger [enemies],” he said while giving reference of a Quranic account when a flock of Ababeel birds began to throw the stones on Abraha’s army so fiercely that his army was forced to step back and run away.

In May, Imran, in a video conference with ambassadors aired on television, lashed out at the Foreign Service officers for not serving the expatriate community well and harbouring a “colonial” mindset.

He was in particular critical of the missions in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which host the largest Pakistan communities overseas, but the way the comments were delivered made it look like a censure of the entire foreign service.

The remarks then followed the suspension of now-former ambassador to Saudi Arabia Raja Ali Ejaz and the recall of six diplomats from the embassy in Riyadh over community complaints.

The comments roiled the diplomats, who conveyed their anger to the government through different channels — both official and unofficial.

Qureshi had held a meeting with the officers in an attempt to pacify them and explain the prime minister’s statement.

Several well-known retired officers criticised the prime minister’s remarks. Association of Former Ambassadors President Inamul Haque, in a letter to the prime minister, rejected his televised remarks, saying that the “public reprimand was ill-advised and reflected a lack of understanding of the work that our diplomatic missions are performing despite major constraints and impediments”.

He said that denouncing an entire institution, without a proper and impartial investigation, was “unconscionable”.