HEADLINES

FATF decides to keeps Pakistan on grey list

By News Desk
FATF-Pakistan

The Financial Action Task Force has decided to keep Pakistan on its grey list as it is yet to fully implement the action plan.

According to reports, the decision was taken as its five-day virtual meeting in Paris that started on June 21 concluded.

The FATF plenary considered the report of Asia-Pacific Group on Pakistan. The APG, in its Mutual Evaluation Report (MER) on Pakistan released just weeks ago, had moved the country from enhanced (expedited) to enhanced follow-up list, Business Recorded reported.

The second follow-up MER on Pakistan uploaded by the AGP group on its website stated that overall, Pakistan has made notable progress in addressing the technical compliance deficiencies identified in its MER. Pakistan has been re-rated on 22 recommendations, and has been downgraded as non-compliant from partially compliant in one recommendation.

After adoption of MER, Pakistan was placed under Post Observation Period by the FATF, which expired in February 2021.

During the said period, Pakistan carried out major legal reforms with the enactment of 14 federal laws and three provincial laws along with relevant rules and regulations.

Pakistan submitted its report to the FATF on its Technical Compliance on October 1, 2020.

On Wednesday, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the FATF had no justification to keep Pakistan on its grey list.

In a statement carried by Radio Pakistan, Qureshi said that Pakistan had completed the FATF’s technical requirements.

“We had been given 27 points in the FATF Action Plan, out of which work on 26 has been completed,” he said, adding that work was also being carried out to address the remaining item.

“In this situation, there is no justification to keep Pakistan on the grey list,” he said. He added that India wanted to use the forum for “political purposes” but should not be allowed to do so.

Pakistan has taken solid steps to curb money laundering and terrorist financing, he added.

In June 2018, FATF placed Pakistan on its list of “jurisdictions under increased monitoring” or grey list citing structural deficiencies, which, according to FATF, resulted in Pakistan’s failure to effectively combat terror financing and money laundering.

In February 2020, FATF expressed concerns over “Pakistan’s failure to complete its action plan in line with the agreed timelines and in light of the terrorist financing risks emanating from the jurisdiction.” Following this development, the global terror financing watchdog along with International Cooperation Review Group (ICRG) issued a 27-point Action Plan for Pakistan to address these structural deficiencies.

In October last year, FATF noted that Pakistan fully met the targets laid down in 21 of the 27 items of the Action Plan and asked the county to achieve full progress on the Action Plan by February 2021.

In February this year, FATF decided to keep Pakistan on its grey list, giving it four more months – June 20, 2021 – to complete its full action plan. It noted that Pakistan has made progress across all action plan items and it has now largely addressed 24 out of 27 items of the action plan.

More to follow

Previous articleEpaper – June 25 LHR 2021
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Multan Sultans thrash Peshawar Zalmi to win maiden HBL PSL title

Multan Sultans triumphed over Peshawar Zalmi in the final to win their maiden Pakistan Super League in a see-saw kind of game at the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan desires enhanced bilateral ties with Germany: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Germany and expressed desire...
Read more
HEADLINES

Qureshi highlights importance of multilateral cooperation to combat Covid-19

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi participated in the Asia and Pacific High-Level Video Conference on Belt and Road Cooperation, hosted by China on Thursday....
Read more
NATIONAL

Qureshi, Chinese envoy plant friendship tree

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Ambassador of China Nong Rong planted a Friendship Tree on Thursday at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,...
Read more
HEADLINES

As Delhi talks to Delhi on Kashmir, no mention of revoking illegal annexation

ISLAMABAD: Finally, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday broke his silence over the rumours of restoration of statehood of Indian Occupied Kashmir, hinting at...
Read more
NATIONAL

Two killed, 11 injured as vehicle falls in gorge in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD: At least two people including driver and a student were killed and 11 others injured when a vehicle fell into a gorge here...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Multan Sultans thrash Peshawar Zalmi to win maiden HBL PSL title

Multan Sultans triumphed over Peshawar Zalmi in the final to win their maiden Pakistan Super League in a see-saw kind of game at the...

It’s the mindset, not the clothes

Howling down the Opposition Leader

Terrorism has no religion

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.