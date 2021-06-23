World

China condemns latest US warship transit of Taiwan Strait

By Reuters

TAIPEI: China condemned the United States on Wednesday as the region’s greatest security “risk creator” after a US warship again sailed through the sensitive waterway that separates Taiwan from China.

The US Navy’s 7th Fleet said the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur conducted a “routine Taiwan Strait transit” on Tuesday in accordance with international law.

“The ship’s transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the US commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

The People’s Liberation Army’s Eastern Theatre Command said their forces monitored the vessel throughout its passage and warned it.

“The US side is intentionally playing the same old tricks and creating trouble and disrupting things in the Taiwan Strait,” it said.

This “fully shows that the United States is the greatest creator of risks for regional security, and we are resolutely opposed to this”.

Taiwan’s Defence Ministry said the ship had sailed in a northerly direction through the strait and the “situation was as normal”.

The same ship transited the strait a month ago, prompting China to accuse the United States of threatening peace and stability.

The latest mission comes around a week after Taiwan said 28 Chinese air force aircraft, including fighters and nuclear-capable bombers, entered Taiwan’s air defence identification zone, the largest reported incursion to date.

That incident followed the Group of Seven leaders issuing a joint statement scolding China for a series of issues and underscoring the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, comments China condemned as “slander”.

The US Navy has been conducting such operations in the Taiwan Strait every month or so.

The United States, like most countries, has no formal diplomatic ties with democratic Taiwan but is its most important international backer and a major seller of arms.

Military tension between Taiwan and Beijing have spiked over the past year, with Taipei complaining of China repeatedly sending its air force into Taiwan’s air defence zone.

Previous articleEpaper – June 23 LHR 2021
Next articleSaudi hit squad that killed Khashoggi received paramilitary training in US: NYT
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

US, China discuss possible meeting of top diplomats: report

WASHINGTON: Washington and Beijing are discussing a possible meeting of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at a...
Read more
World

Saudi hit squad that killed Khashoggi received paramilitary training in US: NYT

WASHINGTON: Four Saudi nationals who participated in the 2018 killing of the Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi received paramilitary training in the United States...
Read more
HEADLINES

US could slow pullout from Afghanistan: Pentagon

WASHINGTON: The US military could slow down its withdrawal from Afghanistan due to the gains made by the Taliban, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said...
Read more
HEADLINES

Taliban capture Afghanistan’s main Tajikistan border crossing

The Taliban captured Afghanistan's main border crossing with Tajikistan, officials said on Tuesday, with security forces abandoning their posts and some fleeing across the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Secrets tumble out of Afghan war closet

Even a month before the 9/11 attacks, the US administration under President George Bush had finalised a strategy to overthrow the Taliban regime by...
Read more
World

Iran’s Raisi backs nuclear talks, rules out meeting Biden

TEHRAN: Iran President-elect Ebrahim Raisi on Monday backed talks between Iran and six world powers to revive a 2015 nuclear deal but flatly rejected...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

China condemns latest US warship transit of Taiwan Strait

TAIPEI: China condemned the United States on Wednesday as the region's greatest security "risk creator" after a US warship again sailed through the sensitive...

Epaper – June 23 LHR 2021

Epaper – June 23 KHI 2021

Epaper – June 23 ISB 2021

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.