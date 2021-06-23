Blast in Lahore neighbourhood kills three, injures 21

LAHORE: Three people were killed and at least 21 wounded in an explosion in a house in the upscale Johar Town neighbourhood of Lahore on Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner Mudassir Riaz Malik said.

LAHORE: An explosion occurred in a house in Lahore’s Johar Town’s area pic.twitter.com/gV6PbyV3iX — Adnan Malik (@adnanmalik2233) June 23, 2021

The blast took place near the residence of Hafiz Saeed, the chief of proscribed Jamatud Dawa organisation. Police, it is reported, were guarding the building at the time, resulting in critical injuries to some of the officials present there.

Police said they had yet to determine whether the explosion in a residential neighbourhood was caused by a bomb.

“Our investigators and officials from bomb disposal squad are working to find out any clue to what exactly happened,” Lahore police chief Ghulam Mahmood Dogar told reporters.

Three cars and two nearby houses were damaged in the blast which caused acute panic in the residents. A fire erupted at the site following the explosion and firefighters were trying to douse it.

Police have cordoned off the neighbourhood for further investigation.

Shortly after the explosion, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar directed Punjab police chief Inam Ghani to investigate the incident and submit a report. “Those responsible for the blast should be brought under the law,” he said.

He further directed authorities to provide the best medical facilities to the injured, while also directing officials to impose an emergency at neighbouring Jinnah Hospital.

The chief minister also told the additional inspector general, CTD branch to reach the scene.

Separately, Ghani urged the people and the media to not “speculate”, saying that officials receive hundreds of threat alerts every year. “Even right now, we have about 65 threat alerts,” he said, adding that there is an “external element” in most terrorist attacks.

“These attacks are usually carried out by countries that want to harm Pakistan and its progress,” he said.

In May 2019, a bomb targeting police outside Data Darbar, one of the largest Muslim shrines in South Asia, in Lahore killed 12 people and wounded 25. The attack was claimed by the Hizbul Ahrar, a splinter group of Afghanistan-based Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

The TTP claimed responsibility in April 2017 for a suicide attack on army personnel taking part in the census that killed six people and wounded 19 in Lahore.

The deadliest of recent explosions struck Gulshan-e-Iqbal park in March 2016 killing at least 75 people and wounding 370. This attack, too, was claimed by the Hizbul Ahrar.

Reuters contributed to this report

