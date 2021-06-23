NATIONAL

Blast in Lahore neighbourhood injures 12

By Staff Report

LAHORE: At least 12 people have been injured in an explosion in a house in the upscale Johar Town neighbourhood of Lahore, Deputy Commissioner Mudassir Riaz Malik said.

Rescue officials said the blast took place in Sector-E near Ihsan Mumtaz Hospital.

Three cars and two nearby houses were damaged in the blast which caused acute panic in the residents.

A fire erupted at the site following the explosion and firefighters were trying to douse it.

A spokesperson for the rescue service that it was not immediately clear what caused the explosion. “Right now we don’t have any confirmed reports,” he said.

Police have cordoned off the neighbourhood for further investigation.

Shortly after the explosion, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar directed Punjab police chief Inam Ghani to investigate the incident and submit a report. “Those responsible for the blast should be brought under the law,” he said.

He further directed authorities to provide the best medical facilities to the injured, while also directing officials to impose an emergency at neighbouring Jinnah Hospital.

The chief minister also told the additional inspector general, CTD branch to reach the scene.

More details to follow

World

China condemns latest US warship transit of Taiwan Strait

TAIPEI: China condemned the United States on Wednesday as the region's greatest security "risk creator" after a US warship again sailed through the sensitive...

Epaper – June 23 LHR 2021

Epaper – June 23 KHI 2021

Epaper – June 23 ISB 2021

