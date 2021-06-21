NATIONAL

Shehbaz, son secure interim bail in sugar scam

By Staff Report
Pakistan's opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif (C) gestures as he arrives at the High Court in Lahore on June 3, 2020. - Shahbaz Sharif was granted interim bail on June 3 by the Lahore High Court till June 17, restraining the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from arresting the leader of the opposition in money-laundering and assets beyond means investigation, according to local reports. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP)

LAHORE: A district and sessions court in Lahore Monday granted interim bail to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz chief Shehbaz Sharif and his son and Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Hamza Shehbaz in a case related to the Federal Investigation Agency’s probe into the affairs of Ramzan Sugar Mills owned by the Sharif family.

The father-son duo had requested the court to grant them pre-arrest bails to avoid arrest in the case. The application nominated FIA ​​and others as respondents.

The bail petitions contended that the agency ​​has registered a “baseless case” under money laundering provisions. “The NAB has already filed a reference [against the petitioners] on money laundering allegations,” it recalled.

LHC DIRECTS SHARIF TO CONTACT RELEVANT FORUM:

Meanwhile, the Lahore High Court disposed of a petition filed by Sharif challenging a tax audit notice sent last week to his sugar production units by the Federal Board of Revenue.

During the proceedings, Justice Jawad Hassan wondered how a matter related to sugar mills could be brought directly to the high court without first engaging the concerned inland revenue tribunal.

He directed the petitioner to take the case to the concerned tribunal.

According to the petition, the revenue collection body had sent on May 21 a show-cause notice seeking a tax audit of the mills. The notice demanded an explanation of a transaction of Rs1.93 billion. However, the IR commissioner later withdrew the notice.

The petition further said that the notice was mala fide and sent in violation of the ordinance.

The FIA has summoned Sharif on June 22 to question his alleged role in last year’s sugar scam. According to the call-up notice, the agency was in possession of evidence of over an Rs25 billion fraud.

The FIA had sent a questionnaire to Sharif in December last year. He had then said that he would submit his response after consulting his legal team.

Staff Report

