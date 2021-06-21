Sports

Organisers set to decide on domestic spectators for Tokyo 2020

By Reuters

TOKYO: Olympic organisers are expected to decide later on Monday (today) whether and to what extent domestic spectators will be allowed into venues in a decision that health experts say has implications for public safety during the coronavirus pandemic.

Japan is moving ahead with staging the multi-billion-dollar Games, which were delayed by a year due to pandemic, despite worries about a resurgence in Covid-19 infections and public opposition.

Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto has said she was eyeing a cap of 10,000 people per venue. Spectators from overseas have already banned from the event.

Officials are separately considering allowing as many as 20,000 people to attend the opening ceremony on July 23 as spectators, in part due to an expected increase in the number of people involved with the Games who would no longer be allowed on the field, media reported.

A final decision on whether to allow domestic spectators is expected to be made at the meeting on Monday among Tokyo 2020 organisers, the International Olympic Committee, International Paralympic Committee, the Japanese government and Tokyo Metropolitan government.

Hashimoto and Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto are scheduled to hold a news conference after the five-party talks.

The meeting comes after some of Japan’s top health experts on Friday said that banning spectators was the least risky option for holding the Games, even as they seemed resigned to the possibility of fans in venues.

Japan’s public remains opposed to holding the Games this summer, a June 19-20 poll from Asahi News Network found, with 65 percent of respondents saying they wanted the event postponed again or cancelled.

Nearly 70 percent of respondents said they thought the Games would not be held safely and securely, as advocated by Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Olympic organisers, the poll showed.

Suga last week decided to lift a coronavirus state of emergency for Tokyo and eight other prefectures that had seen a Covid-19 resurgence.

The government kept in place lesser, “quasi-emergency” restrictions for seven of the nine prefectures, including Tokyo, that will run until July 11, less than two weeks before the Games are set to open on July 23.

Previous articleHong Kong newspaper to shut within days: official
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Marquez takes German MotoGP for first win since 2019

SACHSENRING: Marc Marquez banished 18 months of struggles on Sunday as he dominated in the rain at the Sachsenring to win the German MotoGP. The...
Read more
Sports

Halep withdraws from Bad Homburg, raising doubts over Wimbledon

PARIS: Simona Halep said she was pulling out of next week's Bad Homburg tournament due to a persistent calf problem, putting her defence of...
Read more
Sports

DeChambeau ignores boo boys, bludgeons way into US Open contention

SAN DIEGO: There is no subtlety to Bryson DeChambeau's game plan as he seeks to defend his US Open crown. With rare exceptions, the ferocious-swinging...
Read more
Sports

Alex Harvill, daredevil motorbike rider, dies during practice for world-record jump

Alex Harvill an experienced motorcycle stunt rider was killed in Washington state as he practiced for an attempt at a world record jump. The 28-year-old was thrown...
Read more
Sports

Westwood says steady Bland has ideal game for US Open

SAN DIEGO: Surprise second round leader Richard Bland has an ideal game to thrive at the US Open, Lee Westwood said after his fellow...
Read more
Sports

English-born striker Brereton new hero for Chile in Copa America

SANTIAGO: Stoke-born striker Ben Brereton was Chile’s new hero after scoring the winning goal against Bolivia in his first international start in Copa America. The...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.