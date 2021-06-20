NATIONAL

Two militants, soldier killed in N Waziristan shootout

By Staff Report

PESHAWAR: A shootout between security forces and militants overnight in North Waziristan left two militants and a soldier dead, the military said Sunday.

An Inter-Services Public Relations statement said security forces conducted an operation in the Spinwam area of the district, a tribal region that has in the past served as a sanctuary for India-funded terrorists.

The military, which acted on intelligence to identify the militants’ location, said the terrorists were involved in activities against security forces and belonged to the proscribed Afghanistan-based Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

The militants opened fire on security forces, triggering an intense exchange of fire during which the two militants and a soldier were killed.

North Waziristan and six other tribal regions were merged into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2018 following military offensives against militants in the mountainous region which borders war-torn Afghanistan.

Staff Report

World

Libyan guards accused of sexually assaulting minors

CAIRO: When Libyan security forces rescued her earlier this year, the young Somali woman thought it would be the end of her suffering. For more...

DeChambeau ignores boo boys, bludgeons way into US Open contention

Cheers and quiet reflection as US crowds mark Juneteenth

Epaper – June 20 LHR 2021

