Two militants, soldier killed in N Waziristan shootout

PESHAWAR: A shootout between security forces and militants overnight in North Waziristan left two militants and a soldier dead, the military said Sunday.

An Inter-Services Public Relations statement said security forces conducted an operation in the Spinwam area of the district, a tribal region that has in the past served as a sanctuary for India-funded terrorists.

The military, which acted on intelligence to identify the militants’ location, said the terrorists were involved in activities against security forces and belonged to the proscribed Afghanistan-based Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

The militants opened fire on security forces, triggering an intense exchange of fire during which the two militants and a soldier were killed.

North Waziristan and six other tribal regions were merged into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2018 following military offensives against militants in the mountainous region which borders war-torn Afghanistan.