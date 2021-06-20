Mother of three burnt alive by in-laws in Lahore

LAHORE: A woman, mother of three, was burnt to death by her in-laws when they doused her with petrol in Harbanspura, Lahore, and set fire to her, police said on Sunday.

Reportedly, the in-laws of Guriya Bibi, mother of three, were not on good terms with their daughter-in-law. They used to subject her to torture as Guriya’s husband was a junkie.

On the day of the incident, Guriya’s in-laws and her husband first beat her up then set her on fire after sprinkling petrol on her. The poor woman was engulfed soon in raging flames.

The residents of the area came to the rescue of the mother of three and shifted her to Jinnah Hospital after contacting emergency service 1122.

According to doctors, Guriya’s body received severe burn wounds and almost her whole body had been burnt. They said her condition was critical. But later, the poor woman succumbed to her injuries in the hospital.

Police have started an inquiry against her in-laws.

A week ago, a woman was also brutally tortured by her brother-in-law and two other influential persons in Chunian in the premises of City Police Station, Mohalla Simunwala.

The affected woman sustained deep wounds on her knees, feet and head and has been undergoing treatment at the Emergency Ward of the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Chunian.

The husband of the woman, Yaqub alleged that Ayub and other accused forcibly evicted Rubina from her house and tortured her in the muhalla’s main street that can be clearly seen in the footage.

The brother-in-law, Ayub, used knives and iron rods to torture her sister-in-law.