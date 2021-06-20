Opinion

Cutting through difficulties

By Editor's Mail
0
0

The issues like food crisis, unemployment have been greatly highlighted by the mainstream English television channels like BBC, CNN especially in the wake of the current COVID situation. The other day CNN had highlighted the issue of food insecurities in America caused by the current pandemic whereas BBC has been highlighting the larger unemployment crisis in European countries like the UK.

As a matter of fact, countries from the West like the USA, UK should take these issues seriously and must tackle them all head-on given their characteristics, geological structure, socio-economic status.

- Advertisement -

The recent farmer protests in India had caught the attention of everyone out there. Any crisis in the farming sector should not be allowed to escalate into a bigger issue. By the by, I have been able to see rigorous farming activities going on in my native areas like Korkai, Tiruchendur, Tuticorin, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Marthandam, Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu all thanks to the good and bountiful rainfall this ongoing monsoon. Such rigorous agro activities should be encouraged continuously and they must go on back to back with all backup options like water sources, land, finance in place. Most importantly, agricultural activities, food production and consequent trade activities should be accelerated and even strengthened simultaneously and non-stop. Besides this, the apparent port operations should be fully supported by the regime out there through proper ways like superb infrastructure, reliable tax/tariff system. Finally, all the countries worldwide should give first priority to the farming and food sectors through proper channels like water sources/financial background and strengthening/safeguarding the plantation areas across the globe.

P Senthil Saravana Durai

Mumbai

Previous articleExpensive medicines
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Expensive medicines

Inflation has brought many difficulties in people’s life in the country. Many people cannot buy good things. The biggest problem that people are facing...
Read more
Letters

Resolution of unity

Before Neslon Mandela and Dr Martin Luther King Jr, whites stated, “A black male standing on a street corner could be arrested for vagrancy,...
Read more
Letters

Virus violence

Violence, it seems, is in sync with the Covid-19 situation. As the coronavirus pandemic is continuing to spread at a faster pace, violence is...
Read more
Letters

Street crime

On Friday (June 11), the director of Karachi’s Usman Institute of Technology (UIT), Dr Zahir Ali Syed, was shot dead by armed robbers. According...
Read more
Comment

Remembering Shaheed Benazir Bhutto’s Legacy 

Fourteen years after the martyrdom of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, “Zinda hai BB, zinda hai” still echoes in political rallies and every day, in the...
Read more
Comment

Pakistan Today

Today, a culture of insatiability and a shortfall of community-mindedness overrun Pakistani society. Pakistan's short history as a nation has been extremely fierce. It...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

World

Saudi Arabia seeks religious reset as clerical power wanes

Muezzins issuing high-decibel calls to prayer have long been part of Saudi identity, but a crackdown on mosque loudspeakers is among contentious reforms seeking...

Street crime

Iran, world powers adjourn nuclear talks, resumption date unclear

Balance to be created among farmer, consumer, industry: Jamshed Cheema

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.