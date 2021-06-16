Opinion

Wall chalking

By Editor's Mail
9
0

Through the column of your esteemed newspaper. I would like to draw the attention of authorities to the following problem.

I would like to complain about wall chalking an illegal utilisation of private property. It’s a tool most often used by the local companies for advertisment as it’s the cheapest way to promote their business political parties and false saint are largely involved in this disgusting act.

Move over people also do this to express their rebellious thoughts just for the sake of joy and cheer obviously beauty of the country nothings to them. All this is really dreadful and disappionting and should be controlled. I hope the matter would get the kind attention of concerned authorities soon.

Hasan Noor Umer Ansari

Karachi

Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

