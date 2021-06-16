Sindh sets minimum wage at Rs25,000 for govt employees

The Sindh Spokesperson Murtaza Wahab has announced a 20 percent increase in the salary of government employees, stating that the provincial cabinet has set the minimum wage to Rs25,000.

The decision came hours before the budget for the new fiscal year was set to be introduced in the provincial assembly, reported Dawn.

“Sindh Cabinet has approved an increase of 20 percent in the salary of Govt employees & also set the minimum wage at Rs25,000 in the province,” Wahab tweeted, hours before the budget was to be introduced in the provincial assembly. “No new tax is being introduced by Sindh Govt,” he added.

The percentage increase in salaries of government employees is double that proposed by the federal government, which has suggested a hike of 10pc. Moreover, the minimum wage proposed by the provincial government is also higher than that put forward by the Centre, which has proposed to set it at Rs20,000.

Separately, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday said that the provincial government has given special attention to poverty alleviation in the budget.

Addressing post-budget press conference in Karachi on Wednesday, he said twenty percent salaries of government employees have been increased in the province and the minimum wage for workers in the province have been increased to 25000 rupees from 17500.

He said an amount of two billion rupees has been earmarked for a poverty alleviation programme through which business loans of two to five hundred thousand rupees will be provided to youth.

Similarly, he said an amount of three billion rupees has been earmarked for loans to small grower having 25 acres of the land whereas subsidies on seed and fertilizer will also be provided to the small farmer to boost the agriculture sector in the province.

He said an amount of ten billion rupees has been earmarked in the budget to support Covid affectees.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said five hundred million rupees have been earmarked for people with disabilities to compensate their families.

Five hundred million rupees have also been earmarked to compensate pregnant agriculture worker women under Benazir agriculture programme.

He said forty-one percent increase has been made in annual development programme whereas hundred percent increase has made in district annual programme with an allocation of thirty billion rupees in next budget.

with additional input from INP