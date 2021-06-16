NATIONAL

Seven MPs barred from parliament after budget session ruckus

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Seven members of the National Assembly, including three from the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, will not be able to access parliament after throwing budget document and expletives at each other during a session, Speaker Asad Qaiser said Wednesday.

The House took on the appearance of a battleground on Tuesday as an ugly scuffle broke out opposition and treasury MPs clashed during the post-budget address of Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif.

Video clips shared on social media showed Assistant to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan shouting expletives at an opposition MP and tossing a book at his rival, who hurled it back at him.

In a tweet announcing the development, Speaker Qaiser regretted the “unparliamentary” and “inappropriate” behaviour of the MPs.

The parliamentarians include Ali Gohar Khan, Chaudhary Hamid Hameed and Sheikh Rohail Asghar from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz; Faheem Khan, Abdul Majeed Khan, Ali Nawaz Awan from the ruling party and Syed Agha Rafiullah from the Pakistan Peoples Party. They have been told not to enter the precinct of the House until further orders.

The aforementioned MPs were found to have “violated” the rules of the parliament despite the “repeated direction” of the speaker.

“Therefore, I order for withdrawal of aforesaid Members from the precincts of the National Assembly immediately. These members are required not to enter into the precincts of the Parliament House till further orders,” the statement issued by Qaiser’s office said.

The punishment was meted out after a meeting between Qaiser and Prime Minister Imran Khan the former informed the latter about the incident as well as the latest political situation.

PPP, PML-N ASSURE QIASER OF ‘PLEASENT’ ENVIRONMENT:

Meanwhile, Qaiser also telephoned Sharif and PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and exchanged views on keeping the environment in the House “pleasant” during the budget sessions, according to a statement by the National Assembly Secretariat.

During the call, Qaiser said the ruckus was “saddening”, stressing that keeping the environment pleasant was the joint responsibility of the treasury and the opposition.

He urged the parliamentary leaders of all parties to play their role in this regard, the statement said.

Sharif and Bilawal agreed with the speaker and assured him of cooperation in keeping the parliament’s environment peaceful, the statement announced.

Staff Report

