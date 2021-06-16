PM approves speaker’s move to seek PPP’s support to run business smoothly

ISLAMABAD: In a major political move, Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday approved a proposal of National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar to contact Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and win his support to ensure smooth business in the National Assembly.

Sources in the NA told Pakistan Today requesting not being identified that the decision was taken in wake of past few days of hooliganism during the budget session in the National Assembly.

They said that at a special meeting held at the NA, Qaiser suggested to Prime Minister Imran that PPP chairman should be contacted to seek his support to amend the rules of business of the lower house to ensure smooth functioning of the NA.

The sources said that the prime minister supported the proposal of the speaker of the NA and told the speaker that it was his prerogative to contact the parliamentary leaders. After the support of the prime minister, Qaiser contacted PPP leader Bilawal and discussed the situation in the NA.

The sources said that the premier directed Speaker Qaisar to start working on amending rules for the conduct of business in the lower house to ensure tolerance and discipline in the house.

According to sources, after the commotion in the NA, Prime Minister Imran visited the lower house and started consultations to introduce a culture of tolerance in politics. The sources said that Speaker Qaiser was specially invited to the meeting while senior leaders of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and allied parties attended the meeting.

On this occasion, the prime minister decided to introduce new rules and regulations in the House. According to sources, speaking at the meeting, Prime Minister Imran said that new rules should be formulated for ensuring a conducive environment in the parliament and smooth functioning of the parliamentary business.

The sources said that in any case of a conflict, discipline should be ensured in the National Assembly. “Sadly, everyone has the right to protest, but the tradition of rioting must end,” the sources quoted the prime minister.

Earlier, PM Imran held a meeting with Speaker Qaiser and discussed the political situation in the country and issues of mutual interest. Qaiser briefed the premier about the incident in the lower house.