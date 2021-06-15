Sindh cabinet approves 20pc increase in govt employees’ salaries: Murtaza Wahab

KARACHI: Advisor to Chief Minister of Sindh on Law and Environment Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday announced that Sindh Cabinet has approved an increase of 20 percent in the salary of government employees.

In a post on the social-networking website Twitter, the advisor said that the district authorities have set the minimum wage at 25,000 across the province. No new tax is being introduced by the Sindh government in the budget, he told.

The announcement was made as the Sindh government set to present a budget with an outlay of over Rs1,400 billion for the financial year 2021-22 in the provincial assembly today.

The percentage increase in salaries of government employees is double that proposed by the federal government, which has suggested a hike of 10pc. Moreover, the minimum wage proposed by the provincial government is also higher than that put forward by the Centre, which has proposed to set it at Rs20,000.

Last week, the federal government presented the budget for 2021-22 and announced an increase in a monthly minimum wage to Rs21,000 from Rs17,500.

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin while presenting the budget on the floor of the house, announced to increase the minimum wage to Rs21,000 to reduce the burden on lower income groups of rising prices. He said that the minimum wage is proposed to be increased to Rs21,000 to mitigate the inflationary pressures on the low-income groups.

The minister also announced an increase in pay and pension by 10 percent effective from July 01, 2021. He said that the government was aware of high prices and difficulties faced by the lower-income group. He added that last year the government had taken austerity measures and due to this increase in salary and pension was not granted.

He said that the economy had improved now and the government decided to increase the salary and pension by 10 percent. He added that from July 1, 2021, all employees of the federal government would get ad-hoc relief of 10 percent. Similarly, pensioners would get an increase of 10 percent in their pension from July 1, 2021.

The government decided to increase the integrated allowance for Grade 1 to Grade 5 employees of the federal government from Rs450 to Rs900.