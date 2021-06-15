NATIONAL

SC bans sale, transfer, allotment of Railways land

By TLTP

KARACHI: While seeking a comprehensive report from the federation pertaining to untoward recent train crash in Ghotki, Justice Gulzar Ahmad has observed the court will not allow the sale of even a single inch of railways land.

While releasing written order in the anti-encroachment case, the Supreme Court observed that Pakistan Railways affairs were in unprofessional hands, asking the government to take measures to ensure safety of passengers.

Expressing concern over an alleged plan to sell the railways land in Sindh, the court said in its order, “The bench was informed that the federal government was reportedly planning to sell railway lands in Sindh and a meeting to this effect was held at the Governor House in Karachi,”.  The bench noted that the government was approaching the court for removal of encroachments on its land, but on the other hand it seemed plans were under consideration to sell the railway land.

The court said that not an inch of the railway land would be allowed to be sold and the apex court would strike down any such move. The court, while ordering the federal government to submit a detailed report on the train crash in Ghotki, observed that the Pakistan Railways affairs were in unprofessional hands. The bench asked the government to take measures to ensure the safety of passengers.

The bench also took exception to a statement of the Railways Minister after the recent Ghotki train accident saying the government should give urgent attention to the dilapidated track from Khanpur to Ghotki and Sukkur to Karachi.

Previous articleIHC grants more time to federation in Jadhav case
Next articleGovt speeds up facilitation of Chinese investors to put SEZs on fast track
TLTP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Govt speeds up facilitation of Chinese investors to put SEZs on fast track

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday chaired a review meeting on foreign investment in the industries being setup under the Special Economic Zones being...
Read more
NATIONAL

IHC grants more time to federation in Jadhav case

ISLAMABAD: Accepting the plea of federation for more time to appoint counsel for Indian spy Kulbhushan Jhadav on Tuesday the Islamabad High Court adjourned...
Read more
NATIONAL

FATF body reviews Pakistan’s progress on action plan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has successfully made progress on 26 points of the action plan given by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) as an international...
Read more
HEADLINES

Formation Commanders’ briefed on cutting-edge technologies being harnessed to modernise Army’s outfits

ISLAMABAD: The participants of the 78th Formation Commanders’ Conference were briefed on the cutting-edge technologies being harnessed to modernise Army’s outfits besides up-gradation of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Four PAF officers promoted to rank of air vice marshal

ISLAMABAD: The government has promoted four officers of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) to the rank of Air Vice Marshal (AVM). The promoted officers include Air Vice...
Read more
HEADLINES

Another NA session devolves into violence between government, opposition

The National Assembly session Tuesday nearly came to physical blows during Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif's speech was met with loud jeers, slogans and...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Formation Commanders’ briefed on cutting-edge technologies being harnessed to modernise Army’s...

ISLAMABAD: The participants of the 78th Formation Commanders’ Conference were briefed on the cutting-edge technologies being harnessed to modernise Army’s outfits besides up-gradation of...

Four PAF officers promoted to rank of air vice marshal

Another NA session devolves into violence between government, opposition

Pakistan allows AstraZeneca shot for under 40s to help expatriates

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.