IHC turns down Talpur’s request to quash disqualification case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday binned a petition moved by Pakistan Peoples Party leader and former president Asif Ali Zardari’s sister Faryal Talpur in a case related to her disqualification.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah dismissed the petition that sought to bar the Election Commission of Pakistan from taking up a petition seeking her disqualification as a member of the Sindh Assembly.

The court directed the commission to proceed with the case.

The ECP in February rejected a petition filed by Talpur seeking to quash the disqualification case against her. A five-member bench, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, announced the verdict.

Subsequently, she approached the high court challenging the ECP ruling. At a previous hearing, her counsel, Farooq Naek, pleaded with the court to nullify the order which he argued violates the earlier rulings of the Supreme Court and Article 10 of the Constitution.

Two Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPAs, Arsalan Taj and Rabia Afzal, had moved a petition in the ECP seeking disqualification of Talpur as MPA for allegedly concealing her assets.

They maintained the PPP leader should be disqualified under Article 62 as she failed to declare details of her assets before the commission, which implied that she is no longer “sadiq and ameen“.

Talpur owned properties in Larkana and Shahdadkot, the petitioner stated, adding she had been nominated in a case pertaining to billions of rupees corruption through fake bank accounts.