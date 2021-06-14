NCOC daily update: Lowest daily Covid-19 cases since February

ISLAMABAD: The nation on Sunday registered 1,019 new Covid-19 cases, the lowest single-day figure since February, the National Command and Operation Center said on Monday.

The government portal had registered 958 cases on February 15.

According to the NCOC, a department leading the campaign against the pandemic, the total caseload had risen to 942,189, which include 878,740 recovered patients.

The total active cases have dropped to 41,726 by more than 26,000 cases during the last 30 days, according to the NCOC data which showed 2,676 patients are still in critical condition.

The NCOC also said the pandemic killed 34 people on Sunday, raising the overall death toll to 21,723.

Punjab has continued to be the worst-hit region with 344,065 infections and 10,516 deaths caused by the pandemic, followed by Sindh where 328,184 infected people were confirmed and 5,243 of them lost their lives.

Earlier this month, the government lifted several lockdown curbs, allowing schools, restaurants, beaches and hair salons to reopen.

However, classes below ninth grade will remain suspended until further orders.

More than 8.13 million people have received their first doses, while more than 2.8 million have been fully vaccinated, according to NCOC data. The government plans to vaccinate 70 million people by the end of the year.