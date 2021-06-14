World

Calls to boycott Zara after designer’s anti-Palestine tirade

By Pakistan Today

Fast-fashion brand Zara is facing growing calls for a boycott after a designer for the Spanish brand was caught in an anti-Palestine tirade, The New Arab reported.

Vanessa Perilman, the head designer for the retailer’s women’s department, made controversial comments in a private message responding to pro-Palestine posts by a model who later posted the conversation on Instagram.

“Maybe if your people were educated then they wouldn’t blow up hospitals and schools that Israel helped to pay for in Gaza,” Perilman wrote to Qaher Harhash, a model from occupied east Jerusalem in Palestine.

Several healthcare and education facilities were hit by Israeli airstrikes last month during a brutal bombing campaign that killed more than 250 Palestinians, including 67 children, in the besieged Gaza Strip.

“Israelis don’t teach children to hate nor throw stones at soldiers as your people do,” Perilman declared.

“Also I think its funnny [sic] that your [sic] a model because in reality that is against what the Muslim faith believes in and if you were to come out of the closet in any Muslim country you would be stoned to death,” she went on to say, according to the screenshots shared by Harhash.

Perilman has since deleted her Instagram account and other social media pages following a widespread backlash that has also seen pro-Palestine advocates complain to Zara.

“It was obvious she apologised because she felt threatened by people messaging her and calling out her ignorance,” Harhash wrote on Instagram on Sunday. “So far, Vanessa hasn’t been fired.”

The Jerusalem-born model went on to say the Spanish high-street brand had asked him to share an apology written by Perilman, which he declined to do.

“If Zara wants to make a statement with me, the statement needs to say that they stand with indigenous people […] They also need to address […] Islamophobia,” Harhash continued.

“When certain fashion designers said anti-Semitic things, they were fired from their jobs,” he added.

The model himself has called on followers to boycott the brand using the hashtag #BoycottZara.

Zara is yet to comment on the controversy, although social media users have shared screenshots of an emailed statement from the retailer claiming the “misunderstanding was clarified and closed”.

Previous articleImran advocates action against hate-mongering sites
Pakistan Today

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Biden at NATO: Ready to talk China, Russia and soothe allies

BRUSSELS: President Joe Biden makes his entrance at a NATO summit aiming to consult European allies on efforts to counter provocative actions by China...
Read more
World

Ardern says NZ mosque attack film should focus on Muslim community not her

WELLINGTON: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday that New Zealand's Muslim community should be the focus of any film about the Christchurch mosque...
Read more
Top Headlines

Netanyahu out, Bennett in as Israel marks end of an era

JERUSALEM: Benjamin Netanyahu’s record 12-year run as Israel’s prime minister ended on Sunday with parliament approving a new “government of change” led by another...
Read more
HEADLINES

G7 agrees 1 billion Covid vaccine donation: communique

Group of Seven countries will provide 1 billion Covid-19 vaccine doses over the next year and work with the private sector, the G20 and...
Read more
World

Israel’s Knesset set to vote on new government, ending Netanyahu’s rule

TEL AVIV: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s record 12-year hold on power was set to end on Sunday when parliament votes on a new...
Read more
World

China cautions G7: ‘small’ groups don’t rule the world

BEIJING: China on Sunday pointedly cautioned Group of Seven leaders that the days when "small" groups of countries decided the fate of the world...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Biden at NATO: Ready to talk China, Russia and soothe allies

BRUSSELS: President Joe Biden makes his entrance at a NATO summit aiming to consult European allies on efforts to counter provocative actions by China...

Ardern says NZ mosque attack film should focus on Muslim community not her

Netanyahu out, Bennett in as Israel marks end of an era

Epaper – June 14 ISB 2021

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.