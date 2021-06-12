Govt allocates Rs1168bn for grants in budget 2021-22

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has allocated Rs1168 billion for grants in the budget for fiscal year 2021-22.

According to the budget documents, the government will give Rs106 billion as grant to Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan, and Rs107 billion to Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan..

The government has also allocated Rs260 billion for Benazir Income Support Programme

and Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund, besides marking Rs26 billion for Kamyab Jawan Programme and small and medium enterprises.

It is pertinent to mention that the government had allocated Rs 933 Billion in grants during the outgoing fiscal year.