NATIONAL

Official urges public not to miss second vaccine dose

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services Dr Nausheen Hamid Thursday said taking two doses of the vaccine is important and people should remember that a single jab will not provide sufficient immunity to the coronavirus.

Speaking to a news channel, Hamid said Pakistan has achieved a target of 10 millionth vaccine doses on Wednesday and aimed to inoculate 70 million people by year-end.

She said Pakistan has received the first batch of Pfizer vaccine under the COVAX facility which would be prioritised administering coronavirus vaccines to chronic and transplanted patients to build their immunity fast.

Hamid said public trust in the vaccine was increasing every day.

She added that a walk-in vaccination facility for all people above 18 would start from Friday and the government was opening up registrations for more age groups as the vaccine supply continues to improve.

The government, she said, is now prioritising booster shots for the elderly and those with chronic diseases as part of its vaccination efforts.

“Therefore, we call on everyone to get vaccinated and support the national recovery efforts,” she added.

In response to a query, Hamid made it clear that the National Command and Operation Centre had announced that vaccines will be mandatory for all public and private sector officials, adding that government staffers must be fully vaccinated by end of this month.

Previous article1,303 infections, 77 deaths from Covid-19: NCOC
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

1,303 infections, 77 deaths from Covid-19: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan confirmed 1,303 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday with a 3.12 percent positivity rate, the National Command and Operation Center said on Thursday. The...
Read more
HEADLINES

Humanitarian response plan 2021 launched to handle challenges

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Humanitarian Response Plan for the current year was launched on Wednesday to highlight the main humanitarian needs, share the steps taken by...
Read more
HEADLINES

LESCO fails to control load-shedding in summer

LAHORE: In the midst of the rising heat and load-shedding, LESCO officials have said the field staff has been placed on high alert to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Kamyab Pakistan programme to accelerate economic activities: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that a comprehensive strategy has been devised for the first time in Pakistan to bring the poor...
Read more
HEADLINES

Army chief assures support to business community

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has appreciated the role of the business community in the economic uplift of Pakistan and...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan, Canada agree to work together on countering Islamophobia

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Canada on Wednesday agreed to work together on countering Islamophobia through coordinated efforts at the various international forums. The pledge was made...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

India records world’s highest daily Covid-19 deaths after state revises numbers

NEW DELHI: India reported on Thursday the highest single-day death toll from Covid-19 in the world, at 6,148, after a big eastern state revised...

Epaper – June 10 LHR 2021

Epaper – June 10 KHI 2021

Epaper – June 10 ISB 2021

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.