World

Armed attackers kill 100 civilians in Burkina Faso village raid

By Agencies

OUAGADOUGOU: Armed assailants killed around 100 civilians in an overnight attack on a village in northern Burkina Faso, the government said on Saturday.

The attackers struck during the night on Friday, killing residents of the village of Solhan in Yagha province bordering Niger. They also burned homes and the market, the government said in a statement.

The government described the attackers as terrorists but no group claimed responsibility.

Attacks by jihadists linked to al Qaeda and the Islamic State in West Africa’s Sahel region have risen sharply since the start of the year, particularly in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, with civilians bearing the brunt.

The government declared a 72-hour period of national mourning. It said the provisional toll put the number of people killed at around 100.

The violence in Burkina Faso has displaced more than 1.14 million people in just over two years, while the poor arid country is also hosting some 20,000 refugees from neighbouring Mali who are seeking safety from jihadist attacks.

Previous articleEfforts afoot for rapprochement between Amir, management: PCB CEO
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

One dead, seven missing after accident at central China coal plant: state media

BEIJING: One person died and seven were missing after an accident in a coal mine in central China, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Saturday. The...
Read more
World

Facebook suspends Trump until 2023, shifts rules for world leaders

CALIFORNIA: Facebook Inc. on Friday suspended former US President Donald Trump until at least January 2023 and announced changes to how it will treat...
Read more
World

Putin inks law to ban ‘extremists’ from elections amid Navalny crackdown

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday signed legislation that bars members of "extremist" organisations from running for office, a move allies of jailed...
Read more
World

Biden executive order bans investment in dozens of Chinese defence, tech firms

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Thursday that bans US entities from investing in dozens of Chinese companies with alleged ties...
Read more
World

Talk of Trump 2024 run builds as legal pressure intensifies

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump was calling into yet another friendly radio show when he was asked, as he often is, whether he’s planning a comeback...
Read more
Top Headlines

BJP politician assassinated in held Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Assailants fatally shot a politician belonging to Bharatiya Janata Party in Indian-occupied Kashmir, and separately, police on Thursday killed a Muslim detainee who...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Imran urges world to protect ecosystem for future generations

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday urged the global community to come together and join hands to protect the ecosystem, increase tree-cover and...

Pakistan condemns extrajudicial killing of youth in held Kashmir

The road ahead: Joining forces to raise the biodiversity game this World Environment Day

Alvi orders Banking Mohtasib to probe into funds transfer complaint

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.