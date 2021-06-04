The mafia is looking towards army to topple govt: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that corrupt mafia, which calls itself a democratic force, has come under pressure and is seeking the Pakistan Army’s intervention to topple the government, however, the premier vowed to continue his struggle until for the annihilation of these corrupt elements.

Prime Minster Imran was addressing a gathering held here to launch a programme for the up-gradation of the Lodhran-Multan Highway on Friday.

The mafia is seeking the army’s aid to dislodge the government in order to save their own skin, the PM stressed. He added that they were eyeing military intervention as a means to dismantle the government.

The government would not give those corrupt elements an NRO, the premier assured the masses. “Their criticism would not stop unless they are given NRO,” the PM said, vowing to deny them any such indemnity.

PM Imran said that no society would become successful in adopting a good system without putting up a struggle. He said that the “mafia is everywhere and his struggle will continue till their elimination”. He was of the view that in prosperous countries, there was always rule of law.

He said that the Naya Pakistan would not emerge in mere days. He lamented that as soon as his government came to power, his critics started raising noise about Naya Pakistan.

“But new Pakistan can’t emerge by simple pressing a button,” the premier said, adding that it warranted a long struggle.

He said that the present government had constructed three times more roads than its predecessors. He added that during the very first week of his government’s installation, people started asking about new Pakistan.

He maintained media also criticised his government. “But now the things have changed. Now the economy is showing sign of resilience and it’s the time to give jobs to the people,” PM Imran added.

He explained his government got through that tough period by being patient.

“There was a lot of critcism on the media, and I knew the opposition would do the same as they want NROs. Yesterday, they staged a show and said the country is headed towards ruin,” he said, in an apparent reference to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s pre-budget seminar.

“So we faced a tough time, we had to face constant criticism. The media also portrayed the same, as if bringing about Naya Pakistan was as simple as flipping a switch.

“This was a great lesson for my team, for the public and the country. Change can only be achieved through struggle. No society can change without it [struggle],” he said, adding that it was a matter of changing the status quo.

“Think of it as freeing yourself,” he said, giving the example of the people of the subcontinent freeing themselves from British rule. “Look at Quaid-i-Azam’s struggle, there were so many ups and downs.”

On the occasion, Prime Minister Imran said that Pakistan was faring better than India economically, adding that the country was now on the path to progress.

Addressing the groundbreaking ceremony for the upgradation of the Lodhran-Multan Highway, he said that Pakistan and India had similar population density and climate conditions.

“But look at the decisions they made and where they are. Compare that with the decisions we made and see how we have fared. Today when their growth rate is at minus seven per cent, ours is at four per cent even though our position was not as strong as theirs.”

When the pandemic hit, India was in a financially stronger position, he said. The premier said in Pakistan, when the pandemic began, his government tried to protect the economy and the lives of the people, adding that Pakistan would now progress because “tough times are over.”

The prime minister said that the government was now focusing on uplifting different sectors including agriculture, IT and tourism. “We have never tapped our true potential for tourism. If you spend all your holidays in London, what would you know about the many things this country has been blessed with?”

He concluded by saying he would give “good news” to the public in the future.

In his remarks, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that three districts of South Punjab — Bahawalpur, Lodhran and Multan — will greatly benefit from the up-gradation project launched today.

He said that this will reduce the travel time between Bahawalpur and Multan to only forty five minutes. He added that it is the first time that separate development fund is being allocated for South Punjab from the budget of Punjab.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Communications Murad Saeed said that the present government has completed road infrastructure of 1753 kilometers in its two and a half year tenure and there is a plan to start work on another 6118 kilometers of roads this year.

He said that groundbreaking of Sialkot-Kharian motorway will be performed in the next ten days. Approval has also been given for Kharian-Rawalpindi motorway and this project will be started in three months.

Murad said that present government initiated work on the western route of the CPEC which will bring prosperity in the underdeveloped areas of the country. He added that “we have increased the revenue of National Highway Authority by seventy two billion rupees”.